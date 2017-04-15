Powered by Angel Di Maria’s brace, Paris Saint-Germain provisionally drew level with Ligue 1 football championship leaders Monaco on points after beating Angers 2-0.

At the Raymond-Kopa Stadium, Di Maria finished a superb curling free-kick in the 28th minute on Friday. Angers captain Cheikh Ndoye’s goal in the 39th minute was disallowed due to a foul by Famara Diedhiou on PSG defender Serge Aurier, reports Xinhua news agency.

The reigning champions didn’t stay at the same level early in the second half, and their goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was forced into a brilliant save on Ndoye’s powerful header.

PSG doubled their lead when Argentine international Di Maria converted Lucas Moura’s pass into a game-winning goal from the left flank with six minutes remaining.

PSG chief coach Unai Emery told PSG website: “It was a difficult match here in Angers with the game their team put forward. I think my team countered them well with good pressing and good challenges in the air with Diedhiou or Ndoye.

“We suffered sometimes and Trapp played well. We need all our players. We’re happy with the three points, happy with the match the team played.”

Monaco, who beat explosion-hit Bundesliga side Dortmund in midweek’s Champions League, can regain a three-point advantage as they will host relegation-threatened Dijon on Saturday. Third-placed Nice will face Nancy at home.