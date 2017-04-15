Even before the fans could get a hang of the first match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata knight Riders on Saturday are hosting the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourteenth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Winning the toss at Eden Gardens, SRH captain David Warner has decided to bowl first asking KKR to set a total to chase.

As the stats have it, Gautam Gambhir-led KKR will aim to continue their dominance — KKR won all the four encounters — over SRH in front of their home crowd in what is slated to be a pulsating game of cricket.

Contrary, Sunrisers will be looking to go past their dismal record at Eden and the last match defeat to Mumbai Indians.

Live ball-by-ball updates of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

05: 41 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, KKR 172/6

19.6: Pathan to face the last ball, gets just a run.

19.5: Woakes gets a single to sweeper cover

19.4: WICKET! Grandhomme is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

19.3: Pathan takes a single to long on

19.2: Dot ball, good come back

19.1: SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to ball the last over, Pathan takes him for a maximum

05: 37 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, KKR 163/5

18.6: Grandhomme news batsman, starts with a dot

18.5: WICKET! Suryakumar departs, Nehra strikes. KKR 163/5

18.4: FOUR! Suryakumar flicks the yorker for a boundary

18.3: Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in the middle, starts with a dot ball

18.2: Pathan pulls, for a single to deep mid wicket

18.1: Pathan takes 2 runs to deep mid wicket

18.1: Another WIDE!

18.1: Nehra into the attack, WIDE ball

05: 30 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, KKR 154/4

17.6: Single to Pathan off the last ball

17.5: Pathan plays a dot ball

17.4: WICKET! Manish Pandey 46 (35) departs, Bhuvi strikes

17.3: Pathan takes a single. Good bowling by Bhuvneshwar

17.2P: Pathan takes a double to backward point

17.1: Dot of the first ball

05: 25 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, KKR 150/3

16.6: Pathan takes a single of the last ball, 150 for KKR

16.5: Cutting drops short, Pandey takes a single in front of the wicket

16.4: Pandey takes 2 runs to deep square leg

16.3: Good slow ball from Cutting, no run

16.2: FOUR! Cutting drops wide, Pandey guides for a boundary between point and third man

16.1: Cutting continues, Manish Pandey hits for a straight SIX!

05: 18 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, KKR 136/3. Knight Riders will step up the final punch now

15.6: FOUR! Pathan hits, stats hit.

15.5: Pathan plays a dot ball

15.4: Pandey takes a single to long off

15.3: Dot ball

15.3: WIDE

15.2: SIX! Pandey dances down the track for a maximum over long on

15.1: Bipul continues, starts with a dot ball

05: 14 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KKR 124/3

14.6: Single of the last ball

14.5: Yusuf Pathan is the new man in the middle, gets off the mark straight away with a single

14.4: Single to Pandey to long on

14.3: FOUR! Pandey gets a boundary to third man

14.2: WICKET! Finally, Uthappa runs out of luck. Cutting removes Uthappa 68 (39), caught by Rashid Khan

14.1: Cutting into the attack, starts with a dot ball

05: 09 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KKR 117/2

13.6: Single of the last over. Rashid Khan completes his quota of bowling.

13.5: Pandey takes a single to to long on

13.4: Single to Uthappa to cover

13.3: Pandey does same

13.2: Uthappa takes a single to long on

13.1: Rashid Khan bowling his last over, Uthappa gets a four an outside edge

05: 6 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KKR 108/2

12.6: FOUR! Pandey jothe teh party

12.5: Uthappa takes a single to third man

12.4: FOUR! Uthappa takes Nehra to deep extra cover boundary

12.3: FOUR! There is no one stopping Uthappa taking risks today. he is riding heavily of luck

12.2: WICKET, almost! Uthappa is saved. Soft decision by the umpire was NOT OUT

12.1: Nehra back in the attack, digs short; Pandey fails to connect. Get a single

#Uthappa comes up with a crucial 5⃣0⃣ just when the team needed it the most, splendid performance from him 👏😍 #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/ISx4gd5o5x — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 15, 2017

04: 56 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KKR 94/2

11.6: Single of the last ball for Pandey

11.5: Pandey plays a dot ball. This is Rashid Khan’s third over

11.4: Uthappa takes a single to cover point

11.3: Dot ball by Uthappa

11.2: FOUR! Uthappa gets to his FIFTY with a boundary to deep mid wicket,

11.1: Rashid Khan continues, Pandey takes a single in front of the wicket

04: 53 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KKR 87/2

10.6: Pandey gets a single of the last ball

10.5: Uthappa dabs the ball to point for a single

10.4: Good running, Uthappa gets 2 runs to mid wicket

10.3: Pandey takes a single to sweeper cover

10.2: Uthappa takes a single to backward square leg. How costly will be the umpiring error prove? He should have been out for a duck

10.1: Henriques continues, so foes Uthappa. Welcomes him with a SIX!

04: 48 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KKR 75/2

9.6: Single of the last ball

9.5: SIX! What a shot from Uthappa between midwicket and long on

9.4: Uthappa punches of the back foot, no run

9.3: Pandey takes a single to mid wicket

9.2: Ojha misses Stumping! Pandey survives

9.1: Bipul Sharma brought into the attack. Starts with a dot ball

04: 43 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KKR 67/2

8.6: Pandey rotates the strike

8.5: Uthappa takes a single

8.4: Dot ball

8.4: WIDE BALL and a run

8.3: SIX! Uthappa picks the short pitch delivery, to maximum over deep mid wicket

8.2: Uthappa plays to cover, no run

8.1: Moises Henriques into the attack, Pandey takes a single to mid on

04: 38 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KKR 53/2

7.6: Pandey gets a single to deep square leg

7.5: Uthappa takes a single to deep square leg

7.4: Pandey gets a single to leg side

7.3: Pandey gets a double to deep square leg. FIFTY for KKR

7.2: Pandey plays to cover for a dot ball

7.1: Rashid continues, Uthappa takes a single to short fine leg

04: 34 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KKR 43/2

6.6: Single of the last ball to third man for Uthappa

6.5: FOUR! Uthappa glances for a boundary to fine leg

6.4: Pandey rises on the toes to flick the ball for a single to mid on

6.3: Uthappa pulls for a single to deep square leg

6.2: New batsman Manish Pandey takes 1 run to third man, gets off the mark

6.1: Cutting continues, Uthappa takes a single

04: 30 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KKR 40/2

5.6: Dot to finish the over

5.5: Dot ball

5.4: WICKET! Rashid once again strikes in his first over. Gambhir 15 (16) departs

5.3: Single to Uthappa

5.2: SIX! Uthappa hits on the full to long on boundary

5.1: CLOSE! Rashid Khan into the attack almost gets Uthappa

04: 25 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KKR 33/1. Good over for Knight Riders

4.6: Uthappa takes a quick single of the last ball. Keeps strike

4.5: Gambhir flicks off the hips for a single to backward square leg

4.5: Cutting appeals for a caught behind, Umpire says WIDE!

4.4: FOUR! Gambhir rises on the back foot and punches Cutting for a boundary

4.3: Uthappa shuffles across the wicket for a single to backward square leg

4.2: FOUR! Uthappa picks on Cutting’s pace, flicks to fine leg boundary

4.1: Ben Cutting into the attack, Gambhir takes a single. Leg byes

04: 19 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KKR 20/1

3.6: Single of the last ball

3.5: Another dot ball

3.4: Dot ball to Nehra

3.4: WIDE!

3.3: Gambhir looks for the gap in off side, straight to the fielder. Dot ball

3.2: Dot ball to mid off

3.1: FOUR! Fraction short from Nehra, Gambhir takes a boundary to deep extra cover

04: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KKR 14/1

2.6: Single to Gambhir of the last ball

2.5: Uthappa takes three runs to deep mid wicket. Gets off the mark

2.4: Dot ball by Robin Uthappa. Bhuvneshwar is asking questions at Eden Gardens. Good seam bowling

2.3: Robin Uthappa comes to bat, Bhuvneshwar almost got him off the first delivery. Lovely bowling

2.2: WICKET! Not the kind of day for Narine in batting, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes the pinch hitter Narine 6(9). KKR 10/1

2.1: Gambhir takes a single to leg side. B Kumar bowling

04: 08 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KKR 9/0

1.6: Single to finish the over, Gambhir keeps strike

1.5: Gambhir plays a dot ball to mid off

1.4: Narine takes a single to mid off. Opening with Narine is a good experiment by Gambhir

1.3: Narine swings and misses. Dot ball

1.2: FOUR! First boundary for KKR off Narine blade

1.1: Nehra into the attack, starts with a dot

04: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KKR 3/0

0.6: Dot to finish the over. What a ripper from Bhuvneshwar Narine

0.5: Nairine takes a leg-bye

0.4: Another dot ball

0.3:: Dot ball

0.2: Gambhir takes a single, gets off the mark

0.1: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts Hyderabad, Narine takes a single to leg-side

04:00 PM IST | Match begins. KKR openers Sunil Narine and Skipper Gautam Gambhir are in the middle to open the innings.

03: 50 PM IST | Here is an interesting compilation of how the stats stand between KKR and SRH.

03: 40 PM IST | A look at the final playing XI for both the teams

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (w), Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (w), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav

03: 35: PM IST | Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner wins the toss. He has elected to field first. KKR will come to bat first and set the target. Good toss to win for Warner.

03: 30 PM IST | Hello and welcome to yet another fascinating game of this years IPL fixture.