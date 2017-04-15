Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth beat Dong Keun Lee 21-8, 21-8 to storm into the finals of Singapore Open.

Praneeth will clash with fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in finals who beat Indonesia’s A Sinisuka by 21-13,21-14 later in the day.

Earlier on Friday, PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin.

World No 9 Saina Nehwal had pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. Nehwal had suffered a first round defeat at the Malaysia Open Superseries Premier last week.