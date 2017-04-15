The court of Singapore Indoor Stadium would witness the time travel of India’s history in Badminton. In just a matter of twenty four hours’ time, the Indian badminton history would etch its name at the international super series level. Single’s dominants who would rule the court of OUE Singapore Open Super Series 2017 in the final stages are B. Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth. Two fruitful seeds of Coach Pullela Gopichand would pick up the racquets against each other for the sixth time but for the first time in the Super Series.

“ It would be an evenly poised match where all the strengths and weakness is neutralized as both of them have trained together since the time they joined badminton. Two contrasting players, where Praneeth is good with strokes and Kidambi is fast with good smashes would take on with different and contrasting styles”, added Parupalli Kashyap, ace badminton player and Arjun awardee.

Interestingly, India has reached for the first time in Singapore Badminton Super Series final’s stage after China, Denmark and Indonesia, where one would clinch the title for sure. This way, India definitely has a reason to celebrate tomorrow.

Playing back to back at the court, Sai Praneeth first took the game against World No. 35 Lee DongKeun by 21-6, 21-8 to enter the finals. While the fans eagerly waited to witness the second Indian in single’s category, Kidambi walked in like a swagger, played with style and won the semis with two straight sets against World No. 26 Anthony Ginting by 21-13, 21-14.

The historic moment unfolded with an avalanche of tweets that reflected the eagerness of fans now waiting for the momentous to create. Praneeth who is quick with change of pace would face off against Kidambi, the finest and attacking Arjun awardee.



Here’s the head to head analysis of the fierce-ful duo:

Player Kidambi Srikanth Sai Praneeth

Ranking 29 30

Head to head Won 1 lost 4 Won 4 lost 1

HEAD TO HEAD

DATE NAME OF TOURNAMENT WINNER SCORE

28th January 2017 SYED MODI INTERNATIONAL BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017 B. Sai Praneeth 15-21, 21-10, 21-17

24th January 2014 INDIA GRAND PRIX GOLD 2012 Kidambi Srikanth 18-21, 22-20, 12-21

15th December 2012 TATA OPEN INDIA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE 2012 B. Sai Praneeth 21-19, 16-21, 21-19

2012 BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE 2012 B. Sai Praneeth 21-18, 21-18

24th April 2012 YONEX SUNRISE INDIA OPEN 2012 B. Sai Praneeth 21-12, 21-18