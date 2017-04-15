Delhi Daredevils rode on an all-round effort to register their second successive win, beating Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 189, Punjab could never recover from the three early jolts for just 31 runs and were restricted to 137/9.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem rocked the visitors with two early wickets — Manan Vohra (3) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (7) — before South African all-rounder Chris Morris dealt another blow with the wicket of opener Hashim Amla (19) inside the first five overs.

For Delhi, Morris was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/23 while Nadeem and Cummins took two wickets apiece. Mishra and Anderson chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier, Daredevils rode on opener Sam Billings’ half century and a breezy unbeaten 39 from New Zealand’s Corey Anderson to post 188/6 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Anderson’s electrifying knock came from just 22 deliveries and included three fours and as many sixes after Billings set the platform with a 40-ball 55.

Ball-by-ball highlights of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab

11: 33 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, KXIP 137/9. Clinical Delhi Daredevils register a very convincing win in front of their home crowd. Time for Kings XI to go back to the drawing board.

19.6: WICKET! Axar Patel is bowled. Delhi Daredevils win by 51 runs

19.5: Dot ball to Axar

19.4: Sandeep takes a single to point

19.3: Axar Patel takes a single to extra cover

19.2: Sandeep Sharma is the new batsman, gets a single to mid wicket

19.1: WICKET! Morris to start the last over. Strike with the first ball, Cariappa departs. KXIP 134/8

11: 27 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, KXIP 134/7

18.6: Cariappa off the mark with a single

18.5: WICKET! Mohit Shama 13(14)departs, takes an inside edge and drags the ball to the stumps. KXIP 133/7

18.4: Axar gets a single to short third man

18.3: Mohit gets a single to mind off

18.2: Mohit cannot connectt to that one, Cummins is bowling at serious pace

18.1: Cummins back into the attack, Axar takes a single to third man

11: 22 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, KXIP 130/6

17.6: Couple to Mohit of the last ball to fine leg

17.5: Mohit gets an inside edge, no run

17.4: Dot ball by Morris

17.3: Axar takes a couple to extra cover

17.2: Axar Patel plays a dot

17.1: Morris into the attack, Mohit gets a single to long on

11: 18 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, KXIP 124/6

16.6: SIX! Axar Patel ends the over with a maximum

16.5: Mohit gets a single to long off

16.4: Axar takes a single to deep mid wicket

16.3: Another yorker by Zaheer, Mohit gets a single

16.2: Arax takes a single to deep mid wicket. Good bowling by Zaheer

16.1: Zaheer continues, Axar takes a couple to long on

11: 11 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, KXIP 112/6

15.6: Axar takes a single of the last ball, retains the strike

15.5: Mohit takes a single to cover

15.4: Another dot to Mohit

15.3: Good recovery by Andersen, beats Mohit with pace

15.2: Single to Axar to backward point

15.1: SIX! Andersen continues, Axar takes him for a maximum

11: 08 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KXIP 103/6

14.6: FOUR! Mohit gets a boundary to third man

14.5: Single to Axar Patel to deep mid wicket

14.4: Mohit plays towards fine leg for a single

14.3: Axar takes a single to backward point

14.2: FOUR! Width offered, Axar opens the blade to deep backward point boundary

14.1: Zaheer into the attack, Axar picks 2 runs to sweeper cover

11: 03 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KXIP 90/6

13.6: Single of the last ball to Axar

13.5: Mohit Sharma is the new batsman, starts with a single

13.4: WICKET! Full-length delivery hits Miller 24(28) into the pads. LBW

13.3: Axar takes another single to long on

13.2: Miller returns the favour

13.1: Anderson continues, Axar takes a single to long on

10: 58 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KXIP 85/5

12.6: Miller takes a couple to sweeper cover

12.5: Dot ball to Miller

12.4: Axar picks a single to long on

12.3: Another dot ball

12.2: Dot ball

12.1: Mishra continues, Miller takes a single to deep mid wicket

10: 56 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KXIP 81/5

11.6: Single to finish the over

11.5: FOUR! Miller gets a bottom edge to fine leg boundary

11.4: Axar takes a single to long off

11.3: Single to Miller

11.2: Axar pulls for a single to square leg

11.1: Corey Anderson into the attack, miller takes a single to deep mid wicket

10: 52 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KXIP 72/5

10.6: SIX! Axar Patel takes a maximum to long on

10.5: Axar Patel in the new batsman in the middle, starts with a dot ball

10.4: Miller takes a single to long on

10.3: WICKET! Maxwell departs for a duck. Top spin from Mishra, easy catch in the deep for Billings

10.2: Captain Glenn Maxwell in the middle, starts with a dot ball

10.1: Mishra continues, Miller takes a single

10: 47 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KXIP 64/4

9.6: WICKET! Morgan 22(20) cuts hard, Karun Nair pulls a stunner at point

9.5: FOUR! Width offered by Cummins, Morgan cuts square off the wicket for a boundary

9.4: Miller gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single

9.3: Morgan takes a single to long on

9.2: FOUR! Morgan slaps between extra cover and long off boundary

9.1: Cummins continues, Miller takes a single to sweeper cover

10: 40 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KXIP 53/3

8.6: Dot of the last ball. Good first over by Mishra

8.5: Miller takes a single to long on

8.4: Another good ball, Miller is played by Mishra’s googly. No run

8.3: Mishra beats Miller in flight. No run

8.2: Millers pics 2 runs to backward square leg

8.1: Amit Mishra into the attack, Morgans picks a single to long on

10: 36 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KXIP 49/3

7.6: Dot of the last ball. Good over by Cummins

7.5: Miller misses to connect again. Cummins is throwing balls at some serious pace

7.4: Quick single Morgan

7.3: Morgan wanted to cut, Cummins beats him with pace

7.2: Leg bye (1)

7.1: Cummins to continue, starts with a good dot ball to Miller. Ball misses taking outside edge

10: 30 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KXIP 47/3

6.6: Single of the last ball to Miller

6.5: Swing and a miss by Miller. Wanted to pull short delivery from Morris to mid wicket

6.4: Miller takes a double to leg side

6.4: WIDE!

6.3: Morgan takes a single to mid wicket

6.2: Miller takes a single to fine leg

6.1: Moris into the attack, Morgan takes a single to mid off

10: 27 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KXIP 40/3

5.6: Miller plays a dot of the last ball

5.5: Single to Morgan

5.4: Dot ball by Morgan

5.3: Single to Miller to mid wicket

5.2: Morgan takes a single to backward square leg

5.1: FOUR! Morgan welcomes Cummins with a boundary to deep mid wicket

10: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KXIP 33/3

4.6: Single to Morgan of the last ball

4.5: Single to Miller

4.4: WICKET! Amla 19 (12) departs off a juicy full toss. Billings takes the catch. KXIP 31/3

4.3: FOUR! Amla shuffles across the wicket, plays very fine to leg third man region boundary

4.2: Morgan plays to third man for a single

4.1: Morris into the attack, Morgan plays a dot ball

10: 15 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KXIP 26/2

3.6: FOUR! Amla ends the over with a boundary

3.5: Morgan takes a single

3.4: Another dot ball

3.3: Eoin Morgan comes to bat, starts with a dot

3.2: WICKET! Saha 7(5) departs, Nadeem strikes again. KXIP 21/2

3.1: Nadeem continues, Saha takes a boundary over point

10: 10 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KXIP 17/1

2.6: FOUR to long on fro Amla

2.5: Dot ball to Zaheer

2.4: Saha takes quick single

2.3: Amla plays on the up for a single to extra cover

2.2: FOUR! Amla picks the gap at deep mid wicket boundary

2.1: Zaheer continues, Saha takes a single to cover

10: 06 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KXIP 6/1

1.6: Dot ball to end the over

1.5: Wriddhiman Saha come to bat, starts with a single to cover

1.4: WICKET! Nadeem strikes in his first over, Manan Vohra departs

1.3: Vohra places the ball to long on for 2 runs

1.2: Amla takes a single to mid off

1.1: Shahbaz Nadeem into the attack, starts with a dot

10: 00 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KXIP 2/0

0.6: Dot to end the over

0.5: Vohra plays to cover fielder, no run

0.4: Amla off the strike with a single to mid on

0.3: Amla defends for a dot ball

0.2: Single to Vohra, he gets off the mark. First runs for Punjab as well

0.1: Zaheer Khan will strat for Delhi, starts with a dot ball

09: 56 PM IST | Kings XI Punjab openers Hasim Amla and Manan Vohra are in the middle to start the chase.

09: 42 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, DD 188/6. A very good batting performance by Delhi Daredevils, Zaheer Khan will be a very pleased with that performance. Kings XI Punjab have stiff job at hand.

19.6: Last ball of the DD innings, Anderson hits for a maximum for SIX!

19.5: Anderson picks the straight boundary for a FOUR!

19.4: Cummins picks a single to mid wicket

19.3: Dot ball, slower delivery from Sandeep

19.2: FOUR! Cummins threads the gap to deep mid wicket

19.1: Sandeep starts the final over, Cummins picks a FOUR to deep backward point

09: 38 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, DD 169/6

18.6: SIX! Anderson ends the over with a maximum

18.5: SIX! Anderson uses pace of Axar Patel for a maximum to backward square leg boundary

18.4: Cummins takes a single to deep mid wicket

18.3: Anderson takes a single to long on

18.2: Dot ball to Anderson

18.1: Axar Patel into the attack, Anderson takes a couple to deep mid wicket

09: 34 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, DD 153/6

17.6: Pat Cummins the new man, starts with a couple between extra cover and long off

17.5: WICKET! Morris departs 16(8). Sandeep strikes, Mohit Sharma takes a good catch in the deep. DD 151/6

17.4: Anderson takes a single to cover

17.3: Morris lofts for a single to deep mid-wicket. 150 for Delhi

17.2: Anderson gets a run, courtsey an inside edge that did not hit his wickets

17.1: Sandeep back in the attack, Anderson welcomes with a FOUR of the first ball

09: 28 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, DD 144/5. Daredevils are picking up the momentum now

16.6: Single for Anderson square of the wicket

16.5: Slow bouncer from Mohit Sharma. That is one for the over. No run

16.4: Morris gets a single to deep

16.3: Morris picks two runs to backward square leg

16.2: FREE HIT and a SIX! Morris launches for a maximum to long on

16.2: NO Ball! and a bye

16.1: Mohit Sharma into his final over, Morris takes a single to square leg

09: 20 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, DD 131/5

15.6: FOUR! Anderson hits straight over the bowlers head for a boundary

15.6: WIDE! Aaron drifts again

15.5: Another dot ball for Anderson. Good looking shot hits the wicket at the bowler’s end

15.4: Anderson plays a dot ball

15.3: Single to Morris to mid off

15.2: FOUR! Good start for Morris. He opens account with a boundary

15.2: Chris Morris come to bat, Aaron drifts to leg for a WIDE!

15.1: Aaron back in the attack. WICKET! Morgan picks third catch of the inning, Rishab Pant 15(9) departs. Again a wicket at a crucial time for Kings XI Punjab

09: 14 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, DD 120/4

14.6: Inside edge off Pant’s blade, he will get a single

14.5: Dot ball to pant

14.4: FOUR! Pant to mid wicket boundary

14.3: FOUR! Short and wide, Pant punishes

14.2: Anderson takes a single to long off

14.1: Cariappa back in the attack, Anderson plays a dot

09: 10 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, DD 110/4

13.6: Anderson takes a single to long off

13.5: Another dot by Anderson

13.4: Anderson plays a dot

13.3: Single for Pant to mid wicket

13.2: Rishab Pant sends Maxwell for a FOUR to extra cover

13.1: Skipper maxwell into the attack, new batsman Corey Anderson takes a single

09: 03 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, DD 103/4

12.6: Dot of the last ball

12.5: WICKET! Miller takes an easy catch at mid on, Billings 55(40) departs, Axar Patel strike for Kings XI

12.4: Dot ball to Billings

12.3: FOUR! Billings plays a handsome inside out to deep extra cover

12.2: Rishab Pant is the new batsman in the middle, opens his account with a single

12.1: Axar Patel continues, Billings takes a single to point

09: 00 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, DD 97/3

11.6: Billings takes a single of the last ball. FIFTY for him

11.5: WICKET! Mohit Sharma bowls a slow ball, Shreyas Iyer 22 (17) miscues for an easy catch in the deep for Eoin Morgan. DD 96/3

11.4: Dot ball to Iyer

11.3: Billings rotates the strike after a boundary of the last delivery

11.2: FOUR! Billings threads the gap to mid-wicket. That was begging to be hit

11.1: Mohit Sharma back in the attack. Starts with a slow ball, Iyer takes a single to short mid wicket

08: 53 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, DD 90/2

10.6: Bye (1) to Iyer

10.5: Iyer gets a couple to mid wicket

10.4: Good drive by Billings for a single to sweeper cover

10.3: Iyer plays for a single to cover point

10.2: Billings punches for a single to long on

10.1: Axar Patel continues, Iyer takes a single towards point

08: 51 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, DD 83/2

9.6: Single to finish the over for Iyer

9.5: FOUR! Iyer flicks for a boundary to backward square leg. His second of the over

9.4: Two runs to Iyer towards backward square leg

9.3: Aaron drifts to leg wicket, Shreyas Iyer guides it for FOUR

9.2: Billings gets a single to mid on

9.1: Aaron continues, Billings misses to pull

08: 47 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, DD 71/2

8.6: Billings does same

8.5: Shreyas takes a single to long off

8.4: Iyer gets a FOUR square of the wicket

8.3: Another dot

8.2: Dot ball to Cariappa

8.1: Cariappa continues, Billings takes a single to mid on

08: 43 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, DD 64/2

7.6: Single of the last ball to Billings

7.6: WIDE!

7.5: Billings edges past wicketkeeper Saha for a Four to third man boundary

7.5: NO BALL! Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark, takes a single square of the wicket

7.4: Dot ball to new batsman Shreyas Iyer

7.4: WIDE!

7.3: WICKET! Karun Nair goes for a duck

7.2: Dot of the second ball from Aaron

7.1: Karun Nair is the new batsman in the middle, starts with a dot ball. Aaron continues

08: 35 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, DD 55/1

6.6: Billings takes a double off the last ball

6.5: WICKET! A leading edge of Samson’s blade, easy catch for Morgan at long on. Samson 19(18) departs, Cariappa strikes in his first over. DD lose their first wicket

6.4: Single off the free hit to Billings

6.4: Billings attempts a switch-hit, no run. Appeal for a stumping, replay says it was a NO ball. FREE hit

6.3: Samson takes a single to mid on. FIFTY for Delhi in a quick time.

6.2: Dot ball to Cariappa

6.1: KC Cariappa into the attack, Billings takes a single to backward point

08: 25 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, DD 49/0

5.6: SIX! Samson picks the short ball for a maximum to mid wicket

5.5: Yorker by Mohit, Samson digs it out to point for no run

5.4: Another slow ball, Billings taps for a single

5.3: Samson chips the ball to mid on for a single. Very dry wicket at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi

5.2: Slower delivery by Mohit, Samson plays another dot

5.1: Mohit Sharma continues, Samson plays a dot straight back to the bowler

08: 21 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, DD 41/0

4.6: Single to end the over

4.5: Leg bye (1) run

4.4: FOUR! Aaron feels the heat. Third of the over

4.3: FOUR! Billing charges down the wicket and Aaron to deep mid wicket

4.2: FOUR! Billing hits down the wicket for a boundary

4.1: Varun Aaron into the attack, Billings starts with a dot

08: 16 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, DD 27/0

3.6: Dot to finish the over

3.5: Billing takes a single

3.4: Samson returns the favour

3.3: Billings uses feet for a single to mid wicket

3.2: Samson takes a single to square leg

3.1: Axar Patel into the attack, Billing takes a single to fine leg

08: 12 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, DD 22/0

2.6: Single of the last ball

2.5: FOUR! Fuller ball by Sandeep, Billings send the to o deep square leg

2.4: Good yorker by Sandeep, good fielding by Amla. saved a certain boundary

2.3: Another dot ball. Good line from Sandeep

2.2: Dot ball to short cover

2.1: Sandeep continues, Billings plays a dot

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, DD 17/0

1.6: Single of the last ball

1.5: FOUR! Billings takes Mohit Sharma for a ride between midwicket and long on

1.4: FOUR! Over the top, Billings gets a boundary

1.3: Dot ball to long on

1.2: Another dot to Billings

1.1: Mohit Sharma into the attack, dot ball to Billings

08: 03 PM IST | 1 over bowled, DD 8/0

0.6: FOUR! Samson finishes the over with a boundary

0.5: Another dot

0.4: Dot ball

0.3: FOUR! That’s first run for Samson and Delhi

0.2: Another dot to Samson

0.1: Sandeep Sharma to start for Delhi, begins with a dot ball

08: 00 PM IST| The match is on. Sam Billings and Sanju Samson in the middle.

07: 55 PM IST | Here is the playing XI for both the teams

Team Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell(c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, KC Cariappa

Team Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant(w), Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Karun Nair, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan(c)

07: 48 PM IST | Delhi wins the toss, elects to bat first against Kings XI