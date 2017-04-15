AC Milan snatched a late 2-2 draw in the Milan football derby against Inter, while Juventus took an eight-point lead with a 2-0 win over Pescara as second-placed Roma were held 1-1 by Atalanta in the 32nd round of Serie A here on Saturday.

Italian midfielder Antonio Candreva opened scoring for Inter Milan after 36 minutes, while Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored the second goal just eight minutes later, reports Efe.

Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli reduced the deficit to one in the 83rd minute. Colombian defender Cristian Zapata scored a late equaliser for Milan in the last minute of the game to snatch a precious point for his side.

The game was the first “Chinese derby,” as both Italian teams have been sold for investors from the Asian country, while the match timing was scheduled to suit fans in China.

With this draw, AC Milan remain in sixth position with 58 points, 19 points behind Serie A leader Juventus. Inter Milan are currently in seventh place with 56 points.

“We did something almost unbelievable. It was really a great emotion, I think it was a great game to watch for our fans. I’m happy with this result,” AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella told his club’s website.

Juventus rode on Gonzalo Higuain’s brace as the Argentine scored his 200th goal with the first strike in the 23rd minute to put the Turin giants ahead. He then poked home in the 43rd minute that gave the leaders a comfortable 2-0 win.

“An important result that takes us one step closer to the league title,” Higuain said, according to Juventus’ Twitter handle.

They took their points tally to 80 points, eight above Roma, who were held by Atalanta in Rome. The hosts Eden Dzeko (56th minute) equalised after Jasmin Kurtic had put fifth-placed Atalanta ahead in the 36th minute. The draw dented title hopes for Luciano Spaletti’s men.

Luis Alberto’s 91+1 minute strike earned Lazio a 2-2 draw against hosts Genoa to remain fourth, while Torino were held by Crotone 1-1 in Turin. Andrea Belotti converted a penalty in the 66th minute to continue his sensational season. But Simeon Nwankwo equalised for Crotone in the 81st minute.

M. Pasqual (90+3)’s penalty conversion gave Empoli a 2-0 win over Fiorentina, while Bologna played a 0-0 draw against Palermo.