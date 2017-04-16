Premier League leader Chelsea will be facing Manchester United in what will probably be one of the most watched football derbies this season. Jose Mourinho will do everything he can to put Chelsea in a wobbling position.

With Tottenham just four points behind them, Chelsea has to win today’s match to register a comfortable lead ahead. Manchester United is the ultimate test that the Men in Blue faces in the final stages of this season of the Premier League.

Conte knows that Mourinho will deploy a lethal combination of his strikers who have more than performed in their latest games. The likes of Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Rashford will surely be a tough one to beat for Chelsea. However, it seems Wayne Rooney

However, on the other side, Chelsea, in a desperate bid to maintain its lead, might just wave off Manchester United if they perform in the same manner they have done throughout this season. Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Pedro and other players in the team have proven that there’s nothing which is currently holding them back.

Chelsea will face Manchester United at 8PM today at Old Trafford.