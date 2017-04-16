Brendon McCullum and Dinesh Karthik’s crafty knocks helped Gujarat Lions post 176/4 against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mumbai on Sunday.

McCullum played 44 balls and slammed six boundaries and three sixes to get his 64 runs while Karthik slammed 48 runs off 26 balls that helped Gujarat to post a decent score.

It was a poor start by the Gujarat as the visitors lost their first wicket on the second ball of the innings.

Suresh Raina (28) along with McCullum stabilised the innings as two batsmen forged an 80-run partnership for the second wicket.

With scoreboard reading 99/3, middle order batsmen Ishan Kishan (11) and Karthik then faced up to the challenge and scored 54 runs in four overs to help Gujarat get past 150-run mark before Ishan was taken by McClenaghan in the 18th over.

The fall of wicket brought in Jason Roy (14), who supported Karthik at the other end with some good strokes and thus Gujarat finished at 176/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Mumbai, McClenaghan scalped two wickets while Malinga and Harbhajan chipped in with a wicket each.

Ball-by-ball highlights of the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions

07: 40 PM IST | Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

19.3: Rohit takes the last two runs as well. Captain sees his team home

19.2: A couple to Rohit. Mumbai need 2 runs to win from 4 balls

19.1: P Kumar to bowl the last over, Rohit plays fine for a FOUR. What a start to the over. Praveen Kumar in pressure

07: 36 PM IST | 19 Overs bowled, MI 169/4

18.6: Rohit takes a single of the last ball

18.5: Pandya takes a single to long off

18.5: WIDE! Mumbai Indians need 10 runs in 8 balls

18.4: Rohit takes a single to deep mid on

18.3: H Pandya gets a single to deep mid wicket. Rohit Sharma gets the strike

18.2: Hardik Pandya is the new batsman, takes an outside edge to third man boundary for FOUR!

18.1: Tye into the attack, STRIKES. Pollard 39(23) departs. Good catch under pressure from Jadeja

07: 30 PM IST | 18 Overs bowled, MI 160/3

17.6: Single to finish the over for Pollard, reatains strike

17.5: Low full toss, Rohit gets a single to deep mid wicket

17.4: leg bye (1). Thampi is bowling a terrific over

17.3: Good yorker again from Thampi. Rohit gets a single to mid on

17.2: Single to Pollard to point

17.1: Thampi back in the attack, starts with a single to Rohit

07: 25 PM IST | 17 Overs bowled, MI 154/3

16.6: Rohit picks a single off the last bowl

16.5: Pollard takes a single to deep square leg

16.4: FOUR! Pollard targets Tye to long on boundary

16.3: SIX! Pollard hit hard and flat maximum

16.2: Pollard hits hard, straight to Rohit Sharma. No run

16.1: Tye back into the attack, Rohit takes a single to sweeper cover

07: 19 PM IST | 16 Overs bowled, MI 141/3

15.6: Single to finish the over

15.5: SIX! Rohit Sharma makes room, plays lofted cover drive for a maximum

15.4: Polard takes a single to deep mid off

15.3: Rohit takes a single to mid on

15.2: Another dot to Rohit

15.1: Jadeja into his final over, starts with a dot

07: 15 PM IST | 15 Overs bowled, MI 132/3

14.6: dot ball to finish

14.5: FOUR! Short ball from Smith, Pollard takes a boundary to deep mid wicket

14.4: SIX! Pollard hangs Smith to long on for a maximum

14.3: Rohit takes a single to square leg

14.2: Dot ball to Rohit

14.1: Leg bye (1)

14.1: D Smith into the attack, starts with a WIDE

07: 12 PM IST | 14 Overs bowled, MI 119/3

13.6: Dot to end the over

13.5: Dot ball, Pollard misses ball, ball misses the outside edge of Pollard

13.4: SIX! Short, wide and slow from Munaf, Pollard parks in the stand at deep mid wicket

13.3: Quick single to Rohit to the point

13.2: FOUR! Rohit cuts to square of the wicket boundary

13.1: Munaf back into the attack, starts with a single to Pollard

07: 07 PM IST | 13 Overs bowled, MI 106/3

12.6: Dot of the last ball to Rohit

12.5: Pollard flicks to deep mid wicket for a single

12.4: Low slow and full toss, Rohit takes a single to mid wicket

12.3: Another Yorker, Pollard

12.2: Full and straight into the block hole, Rohit gets a quick single

12.1: Thampi into the attack, Pollard takes a single to mid off

07: 02 PM IST | 12 Overs bowled, MI 101/3

11.6: FOUR! Rohit Sharma cuts to deep backward point for a handsome boundary

11.5: Two runs fro Rohit

11.4: Pollard takes a single to long off

11.3: Two runs to Pollard to mid wicket

11.2: Pollard comes to bat, starts with a dot ball

11.1: WICKET! Jos Buttler 26(22) departs, Munaf strikes in the first ball

06: 58 PM IST | 11 Overs bowled, MI 89/2

10.6: Dot gball to end the over

10.5: Dot ball by Rohit

10.4: Buttler returns the favour

10.3: Rohit drives for a single

10.2: Buttler gets a single to long-on

10.1: Jadeja continues, starts with a dot

06: 53 PM IST | 10 Overs bowled, MI 89/2

9.6: Buttler finishes the over with a single

9.5: Rohit takes a single behind wicket

9.4: Buttler takes a single to sweeper cover

9.3: Captain Rohit Sharma comes to bat, gets off the mark straight away

9.2: WICKET! Rana 53(36) departs, Andrew Tye strikes (faint edge to wicketkeeper). A very important breakthrough for Gujarat Lions

9.1: Tye back in the attack, starts with a dot

06: 47 PM IST | 9 Overs bowled, MI 85/1

8.6: SIX! Buttler dispatches Jadeja over to long on boundary for a maximum

8.5: Rana takes a single to square of the wicket

8.4: Rana gets a couple to mid wicket

8.3: FOUR! Rana uses the pace to guide the ball to deep backward point boundary. FIFTY! for Rana

8.2: Buttlers plays on the up to deep mid on fro a single

8.1: Jadeja continues, rana takes a single to deep mid wicket

06: 45 PM IST | 8 Overs bowled, MI 70/1

7.6: Buttler tries to scoop, fails to connect

7.5: Rana takes a single to mid wicket

7.4: Rana guides straight to the fielder at 4th slip, no run

7.3: Leg bye (1), Rana back in the strike

7.2: Rana takes a single to deep square leg

7.1: Munaf continues, Rana welcomes with a FOUR to square of the wicket

06: 40 PM IST | 7 Overs bowled, MI 63/1

6.6: Three runs off the last ball to Rana. Tidy over by Jadeja

6.5: Buttler takes a single to mid on

6.4: Another single to Rana to leg side

6.3: Buttler takes a single to long on

6.2: Dot ball by jadeja

6.1: R Jadeja brought into the attack, Rana takes a single to mid-wicket

06: 35 PM IST | 6 Overs bowled, MI 56/1

5.6: Single of the last ball to Rana. Time for strtegic time-out

5.5: SIX! Munaf drops short, Rana pulls for a maximum to square leg boundary

5.4: Another dot ball to Rana

5.3: Dot ball to Rana

5.2: Buttler takes a single to mid on

5.1: Andrew Tye into the attack, Rana takes a quick single to point

06: 30 PM IST | 5 Overs bowled, MI 47/1

4.6: Single of the last ball to Rana

4.5: SIX! Slow and wide by Thampi, Rana gets on one knew for a maximum to extra cover

4.4: Thampi into the pads of Buttler, deep mid wicket for a single

4.3: Slow ball by Thampi, Buttler did not pick it on time. No run

4.2: SIX! Buttler scoops for a maximum to third man

4.1: Thampi continues, Rana takes a single to short third man

06: 26 PM IST | 4 Overs bowled, MI 32/1

3.6: Single to end the over

3.5: Quick single by Buttler to mid on

3.4: Dot ball

3.3: WICKET! Buttler picks an easy boundary to fine leg

3.2: Rana takes a single to third man

3.1: Munaf Patel brought into the attack starts with a dot

06: 21 PM IST | 3 Overs bowled, MI 25/1

2.6: Dot to finish the over. A very long over for everyone

2.5: Another single, drops short as he saw Butler trying to come down the track

2.4: Buttler plays a dot, much better line from P Kumar

2.3: Rana takes a single to third man

2.3: WIDE again, four in a row for Praveen Kumar

2.3: HAT-TRICK WIDE courtsey Praveen Kumar

2.3: WIDE! Two in a row now for Paraveen Kumar

2.3: WIDE!

2.2: Short and slow ball by Kumar, Rana takes a couple to leg side

2.1: P Kumar continues, Rana flicks behind square for a couple

06: 14 PM IST | 2 Overs bowled, MI 14/1

1.6: Single of the last ball to Rana to leg side

1.5: Quick single to Buttler to mid on

1.4: RANA DROPPED! Rana miscues, Jason Roy pops it. Rana will get a single

1.3: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Thampi, Rana dispatches to straight boundary

1.2: Another dot ball. Rana is trying to hit the ball a little too hard

1.1: Rana mistimes pull shot, ball falls short of the mid on fielder

1.1: Basil Thampi into the attack, starts with a big WIDE!

06: 08 PM IST | 1 Over bowled, MI 6/1. Successful over for Mumbai

0.6: Rana guides to third man for a single

0.5: FOUR! NItisj Rana flicks to backward square leg boundary

0.5: WIDE!

0.4: Another dot ball. Praveen Kumar is getting the ball to swing both way

0.3: Nitish Rana is the new batsman in the miidle, starts with a dot

0.2: WICKET! Parthiv Patel departs for a duck. What a start for Mumbai Indians

0.1: Praveen Kumar starts for Gujarat Lions, starts with a dot ball

06: 02 PM IST | Mumbai Indians begins the chase with Parthiv Patel and Jos Butler in the middle

05: 42 PM IST | 20 Overs bowled, GL 176/4

19.6: Last ball of the over, Karthik takes 2 runs to end the over.

19.5: Another single this time to Jason Roy. Very good last over so far by Bumrah

19.4: Slow delivery by Bumrah, Karthik fails to read. Will get a single to extra cover

19.3: Good recovery from Bumrah, Roy gets a single to mid on. Brings Karthik on strike

19.2: FOUR! Roy dispatches Bumrah to long off boundary

19.1: Bumrah to bowl the last over, Karthik switch hits for a single.

05: 42 PM IST | 19 Overs bowled, GL 166/4

18.6: SIX! Roy launches for a maximum. Pollard watcjes as the ball sails over him

18.5: Karthik takes a single to long on. Malinga is bowling a terrific over, there isn’t much that the batsmen can do about it

18.4: Low full toss, Roy misses to score. Opportunity gone!

18.3: Another yorker at Karthik’ s toe, all he will get is a single to mid off

18.2: Roy opens the account with a single to deep mid wicket. Slow delivery from Malinga

18.1: Karthik takes a single to deep mid wicket. That was tow breaker from Malinga

18.1: Malinga to bowl his final over. Starts with a WIDE!

05: 37 PM IST | 18 Overs bowled, GL 154/4

17.6: Jason Roy is the new batsman in the middle. Starts with a dot

17.5: Karthik comes down the track, cuts McClenaghan for a single to square of the wicket

17.4: WICKET! Ishan Kishan 11(14) miscues McClenaghan for a simple catch to Krunal Pandya. GL 153/4

17.3: Karthik rotates with a single to point

17.2: SIX! Karthik pulls the short ball from McClenaghan to deep mid wicket for a maximum.

17.1: McClenaghan into the attack, Kishan takes a single to extra cover

05: 30 PM IST | 17 Overs bowled, GL 145/3. Three overs left for Gujarat Lions in the game, time to start the onslaught. They have a lot of wickets handy

16.6: FOUR! Karthik picks a boundary to backward square leg to finish the over

16.5: Karthik takes a couple to deep backward point

16.4: Kishan takes a single to mid off

16.3: FOUR! Bumrah throws a slow delivery to Kishan’s pads down the leg side. batsman guides to the fine leg boundary

16.2: FREE HIT! Good recovery by Bumrah, Karthik gets a single to backward square leg

16.2: NO BALL and Karthik drives to the square of the wicket for a boundary for FOUR!

16.1: Bumrah continues, Karthik takes a couple to sweeper cover

05: 23 PM IST | 16 Overs bowled, GL 126/3

15.6: Karthik gets a single to deep mid wicket

15.5: dot ball

15.4: Karthik cuts to deep backward point for a couple.

15.3: Karthik tries to cut, not enough room. Dot ball

15.2: Good yorker by McClenaghan.

15.2: WIDE! Second in a row.

15.2: WIDE!

15.1: Mitchell McClenaghan into the attack, Karthik gets a couple.

05: 16 PM IST | 15 Overs bowled, GL 121/3

14.6: ANOTHER SIX—NOT REALLY! That was some really sloppy work by MI. Should have been an easy couple for Karthik. Gets a four (bye)

14.5: SIX off IMPROVISATION! Karthik takes a maximum to fine leg boundary

14.4: Karthik gets a couple to deep mid on. That came off the edge

14.3: Dot ball to H Pandya

14.2: Kishan drives to long on for a single

14.1: Hardik Pandya into the attack, Karthik takes a single to third man

05: 10 PM IST | 14 Overs bowled, GL 105/3

13.6: Dot to end the over

13.5: Karthik off the strike with single to sweeper cover

13.5: Dinesh Karthik is the new batsman. 5 WIDES

13.4: WICKET! Malinga strikes, McCullum 65 (44) departs. That is the perfect yorker to get rid of a set batsman. GL 99/3

13.3: FOUR! Malinga drifts on the pads, McCullum plays to fine leg boundary

13.2: Kishan takes a single to mid wicket. Another yorker for Malinga

13.1: Malinga back in the attack, starts with a good yorker to McCullum for a single

05: 03 PM IST | 13 Overs bowled, GL 93/2

12.6: McCullum takes a single to long on

12.5: SIX! McCullum gets a low full toss, expect nothing but MAXIMUM

12.4: Kishan helps the ball to fine leg for a single

12.3: Good slow delivery to deceive Kishan by Bumrah

12.2: McCullum tries to scoop Bumrah to third man boundary, takes an inside edge. Will take a single

12.1: Bumrah continues, Kishan gets a single to deep mid wicket

04: 58 PM IST | 12 Overs bowled, GL 83/2

#BrendonMcCullum brings up his 4th half century against Mumbai Indians. A mature knock under pressure.

Let’s go, Baz! #GameMaariChhe #MIvGL pic.twitter.com/x48kNMoDnf — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 16, 2017

11.6: Full toss of the last ball, Kishan will get a single to deep mid-wicket

11.5: Another dot ball. Harbhajan has kept it very tidy

11.4: WICKET-or-NOT! MI appeal for one, replay says Ishan Kishan is saved.

11.3: Left handed batsman, Ishan Kishan is the new batsman. Starts with a dot

11.2: McCullum takes a single

11.1: Harbhajan to bowl his final over of the day. WICKET! Thick outside edge from Suresh Raina 28(29), easy catch for Rohit Sharma. Bhajji gets rewarded for a very disciplined bowling performance.

04: 51 PM IST | 11 Overs bowled, GL 81/1

10.6: Raina takes a single to extra cover

10.5: McCullum takes a single

10.4: Raina pulls short ball for a single to long on

10.3: FIFTY! McCullum gets to his fourth fifty against Mumbai Indians with a single

10.2: Raina takes a single to mid on

10.1: Krunal Pandya continues, McCullum takes a single behind square leg

04: 47 PM IST | 10 Overs bowled, GL 75/1

9.6: Dot ball to end the over

9.5: McCullum rotates strike with a flick to sweeper cover

9.4: FOUR! McCullum goes against the turn for a boundary to mid wicket

9.3: Fuller delivery to Raina, he drives to covers for a single

9.2: McCullum punches to long-off for a single.

9.1: Harbhajan Singh continues, Raina takes a single to long off. This is Bhajji’s third over

04: 44 PM IST | 9 Overs bowled, GL 67/1

8.6: FOUR! Short pitched by Krunal, McCullum finds mid wicket boundary

8.5: Raina plays to long on for a single

8.4: McCullum takes a single to deep mid wicket

8.3: Inside edge off Raina’s bat, gets a single behind wicketkeeper

8.2: Dot ball to Raina

8.1: Krunal Pandya into attack, Raina takes a couple to long on

04: 41 PM IST | 8 Overs bowled, GL 58/1

7.6: McCullum gets a couple to finish the over

7.5: Raina gets a single to short third man

7.4: Raina cuts, straight to the fielder at point. No run

7.3: McCullum takes a single to long on

7.2: FOUR! McCullum pulls to deep mid wicket boundary

7.1: Harbhajan back in the attack, Raina take a single. FIFTY for Gujarat Lions

04: 36 PM IST | 7 Overs bowled, GL 49/1

6.6: Dot finish the over

6.5: Raina takes a single to backward square leg

6.4: McCullum takes a single to leg side

6.3: Another dot ball to McCullum

6.2: McCullum leans forward and defends. Krunal is bowling much flatter to McCullum. He does not want to toss it up to him

6.1: Krunal Pandya brought into the attack. Raina takes a single to mid on

04: 31 PM IST | 6 Overs bowled, GL 46/1. End of power-play

End of the powerplay overs and the Lions are 46/1 with #BrendonMcCullum and #SureshRaina out in the middle! #GameMaariChhe #MIvGL — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 16, 2017

5.6: McCullum gets a couple of the last ball. Well struck shot to deep mid wicket

5.5: Dot ball by Malinga

5.4: SIX! McCullum stays back in the wicket, Malinga drops short. McCullum dispatches ball for a maximum to mid wicket. Second of the over?

5.3: McCullum charges again, Malinga counters with a yorker. Good Cricket all-around

5.2: SIX! McCullum makes room, launches Malinga for a maximum

5.1: Malinga back in the attack, Raina shuffles across the wicket for a single to backward square leg

04: 26 PM IST | 5 Overs bowled, GL 31/1. Its a cautious start by Gujarat Lions

4.6: McCullum gets a couple of the last ball

4.5: Dot ball

4.4: FOUR! McCullum comes down the track, hits straight

4.3: McCullum plays a dot. Rohit Sharma has been rotating his bowlers very well so far, not giving the batsman chance to settle dowm

4.2: Raina guides the ball to mid on for a single

4.1: Jaspreet Bumrah into the attack, starts with a dot ball

04: 21 PM IST | 4 Overs bowled, GL 24/1

3.6: Raina takes a single to deep mid wicket. End of a very good over by Harbhajan Singh

3.5: McCullum takes a single to mid on

3.4: McCullum defends. A very rare picture!

3.3: Raina takes a single to cover point

3.2: Good flighted delivery to Raina. Another dot

3.1: Harbhajan into the attack, dot ball

04: 18 PM IST | 3 Overs bowled, GL 21/1

2.6: Dot to end the over

2.5: McCullum plays uppish drive, was never in control of that shot. Ball falls short of Rohit Sharma at mid off

2.4: Dot ball to McCullum. he wanted to pull that short ball from McClenaghan

2.3: Single to Raina to backward square leg. McClenaghan will never trouble Raina if he keeps bowling into his pads

2.2: McCullum comes down the track, takes a single to third man

2.1: FOUR! Slow ball from McClenaghan, McCullum sweeps for a boundary to fine leg

04: 13 PM IST | 2 Overs bowled, GL 15/1

1.6: McCullum takes a single to long off

1.5: Raina rises on toes to flick the ball to backward square leg for a single

1.4: FREE HIT! Suresh Raina through the covers for a handsome boundary

1.4: NO BALL! and 4 to Raina

1.3: Raina punches back of a length ball to point for no run

1.2: Quick single to McCullum towards short mid off

1.1: Lasith Malinga into the attack, dot ball to McCullum

04: 06 PM IST | 1 Over bowled, GL 3/1

0.6: Single to finish a very good over for Mumbai

0.5: Dot ball to McCullum

0.4: Full toss to McCullum, hits straight to fielder for a dot ball

0.3: Skipper Suresh Raina is the new batsman. Raina takes a single to open his account

0.2: WICKET! Dwane Smith departs for a duck, good catch by Nitish rana at short extra cover. McClenaghan strikes. GL 1/1

0.1: Good comeback, bowls fuller into the stumps

0.1: WIDE! McClenaghan starts with a wide ball to D Smith. First runs on board for Gujarat

04: 00 OM IST | Match begins. McCullum and D Smith to open for Gujarat

03: 46 PM IST | Have a look as how the stats stack up before the match

03: 40 PM IST | Here is the playing XI for both the sides

Team Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (c), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Jason Roy, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Basil Thampi, Munaf Patel

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel(w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah

03: 30 PM IST | TOSS! Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Gujarat Lions will have to set the target. Good toss to win for Mumbai Indians. On a hindsight, this is a day game so there will be no due factor involved when MI comes to chase Gujarat’s total.

03: 27 PM IST | On Friday, Australian paceman Andre Tye snared a hat-trick in his debut to bring them some sort of solace. Tye gave away only 17 runs and picked up five wickets in four overs and he will be skipper Raina’s go-to man.

With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja back in the team, Gujarat now look a better team in terms of balance and will look to give Mumbai a run for their money in their climb up the ladder.

03: 22 PM IST | In-form middle order has been the highlight for MI’s success in this years IPL. In their last match, they plunged to 7/4 chasing 143 against RCB, who were boosted by leg-spinner Samuel Badree’s hat-trick. But MI have a long batting line-up and it was proved as Pollard and Krunal bailed them out from a hopeless situation.

Their batsmen have been contributing, barring captain Rohit Sharma, who has only nine runs in four matches. Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Kieran Pandya have been consistent, along with all-rounders Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

03:20 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome for yet another game of scintillating IPL match between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions