Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth beat compatriot K Srikanth on Sunday to clinch his first Super Series title at the Singapore Open.

After losing the first set, Praneeth made a strong comeback to beat Srikanth by 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 in the title cash.

“It’s always difficult to play someone with whom you play everyday. I am very happy to win today. The way I played in the tournament, I’m very happy. The support here for the Indians has also been very nice,” Praneeth said after his victory.

Praneeth has been constantly performing well in international circuit since past few moonths. He had clinched the Canada Open Grand Prix last year and also reached the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold final this year.