Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) ended their three-match losing run as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 27 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Asked to bat, Pune suffered a late batting collapse but managed to post a competitive total of 161 for eight in 20 overs. In reply, RCB put up a below-par show, being restricted to 134/9, as they suffered their hat-trick of losses.

For Pune, Rahul Tripathi (31) and Ajinkya Rahane (30) provided a 63-run opening stand and a 58-run third-wicket stand between captain Steven Smith (27) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28) led to expectations that they would score around 175.

But Dhoni and Smith fell off successive deliveries starting from the final ball of the 16th over. They lost three more wickets within three runs. But Manoj Tiwary’s quickfire 27 off 11 deliveries helped them get past 161.

Chasing the innings, RCB didn’t get a good start, losing opener Mandeep Singh (0) who edged one to wicket-keeper off Shardul in the second over.

Captain Virat Kohli, who at the personal score of 11 got a reprieve as Tiwary dropped a regular catch at first slip off a Shardul delivery in the second over, could only score a 28 off 19 deliveries.

RPS bowlers operated with discipline, giving no room for the batsmen. The problem for RCB turned worse as a set A.B. de Villiers (29 off 30) was stumped by Dhoni in the bowling of leg-spinner Imran Tahir, reducing the hosts to 70/3 in 10.2 overs.

Kedar Jadhav (18) and Shane Watson (14) too struggled against the the likes of Tahir and medium pacers Stokes and Daniel Christian.

Shardul dealt a double double blow to RCB, dismissing dangerous-looking pair of Pawan Negi (11 off seven) and Stuart Binny (18 off eight), to plunge the hosts to 125/7 in 18 overs.

Unadkat then got into the act, removing Samuel Badree (0) in the 19th over from which RCB could only score six, needing a mountain to climb. Stokes accounted for Adam Milne (2) to seal the game for Pune.

Ball-by-ball highlight of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant

11: 33 PM IST | Rising Pune Supergiant register a thumping 27 run win over Royal Challengers.

19.6: Dot to finish the over.

19.5: Aravind takes a single to backward square leg

19.4: Chahal takes a single to extra cover

19.3: WICKET! Stokes strikes, Milne 2(3) departs. RCB 132/9

19.2: Bye (1 run)

19.1: Stokes to bowl the last over, starts with a dot ball

11: 33 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, RCB 131/8. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 31 runs in 6 balls

18.6: Single of the last ball

18.5: Another couple for Aravind to deep mid wicket

18.4: Aravind takes a couple to deep square leg

18.3: Aravind plays a dot of the first ball

18.2: WICKET! Change of pace by Unadkat, Badree is bowled for a duck

18.1: Unadkat into the attack, Milne takes a single to fine leg

11: 28 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, RCB 125/7

17.6: Thakur strikes, Stuart Binny 18(8) departs

17.5: Milne edges, Dhoni saves a certain boundary

17.4: Binny takes a single to long on. Stokes saves a certain SIX!

17.3: WICKET! Negi departs

17.2: SIX! Negi times is well to a maximum to long off

17.1: Thakur continues, Negi takes a couple

11: 22 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, RCB 115/5

16.6: FOUR! Top edge flies past wicketkeeper Dhoni’s reach

16.5: SIX! Binny sends Christian to backward square leg boundary for maximum

16.4: Negi takes a single to point

16.3: Dot ball to Negi

16.2: Binny takes as single to deep mid wicket

16.1: Christian into the attack, Negi takes a single to cover

11: 16 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, RCB 102/5

15.6: Negi gets off the mark with a single

15.5: WICKET! Watson 14(18) departs, Stokes strikes. RCB 101/5

15.4: Swing and a miss for Watson.

15.3: FOUR! Watson joins Binny, slaps ball to deep extra cover boundary

15.2: Binny gets a single to backward point

15.1: Stokes into the attack, Binny starts with a FOUR to deep backward point

11: 11 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, RCB 92/4

14.6: Stuart Ninny is the new batsman in the middle, gets off the mark with a single

14.5: WICKET! Kedar Jadhav 18(22) drags ball into the stumps. Unadkat strikes, pressure pays off. RCB 91/4

14.4: Watson takes a single to backward square leg. Unadkat mixing it well

14.3: Jadhav takes a single to backward point

14.3: aWIDE!

14.2: Dot ball by Unadkat

14.1: Unadkat into the attack, Watson takes a single to extra cover

11: 06 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, RCB 87/3

13.6: Single of a last ball to long on

13.5: Another dot, third in a row. Whats an over from Thakur

13.4: Another dot ball, adds pressure to Watson

13.3: Watson plays and misses. Good change of pace by Thakur

13.2: Watson gets a couple to mid-wicket. 56 balls without a SIX

13.1: Thakur back in the attack, Jadhav takes a single to mid-wicket

10: 59 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, RCB 83/3

12.6: Single to Jadhav of the last ball. End of Tahir’s quota of overs.

12.5: Watson takes a single to short mid wicket

12.4: Watson plays straight to the bowler, no run. Pressure building on RCB batsmen

12.3: Jadhav takes a single to deep mid wicket

12.2: Watson flicks to backward square leg for a single

12.1: Tahir into his final over, Jadhav takes a single to mid wicket

10: 56 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, RCB 78/3

11.6: Single to Jadhav to square of the wicket. end the over. Good over for Pune

11.5: Watson takes a single to deep mid wicket

11.4: Jadhav takes a single to cover

11.3: Jadhav hits hard, straight to the fielder at mid on. No run

11.2: Watson takes a single to sweeper cover

11.1: Jadhav takes a single to mid-on

11.1: Christian into the attack, starts with a WIDE

10: 50 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, RCB 72/3

10.6: Dot ball to finish the over

10.5: Dot ball

10.4: One run to Jadhav

10.3: Shane Watson is the new batsman, starts with a single to leg

10.2: WICKET! de Villiers st Dhoni b Tahir 29(30). How quick was that from Supersonic Dhoni

10.1: de Villiers takes a single to deep square leg

10.1: WIDE and a single, Tahir drifts wide

10: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, RCB 67/2

9.6: Single of the last ball to de Villiers. Good over by Christian

9.5: Slow bouncer from Christian, de Villiers plays a dot

9.4: Dot ball to de Villiers

9.3: Jadhav plays to third man for a single. Good over so far by Christian

9.2: Leg bye (1 run), leg byes gets off the strike

9.1: Christian back in the attack, Jadhav takes a single to square leg

10: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, RCB 63/2

8.6: Jadhav takes a single off the last ball

8.5: de Villiers takes a single off the faster delivery from Tahir

8.4: SIX! Width offered by Tahir, de Villiers gets on one knee and plunges to maximum to long off

8.3: Jadhavflicks off the pads for a single to backward square leg

8.2: Jadhav defends, well-flighted delivery from Tahir

8.1: Tahir continues, de Villiers takes a single to square leg

10: 36 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, RCB 53/2

7.6: de Villiers gets a single to sweeper cover off the last ball

7.6: WIDE!

7.5: Jadhav takes a single to square of the wicket

7.4: Stokes drops short, de Villiers takes a single to deep square leg

7.3: Another dot ball to de Villiers

7.2: de Villiers plays another dot. Good change of pace by Stokes

7.1: Stokes continues, de Villiers pushes it back to the bowler. No run

10: 32 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, RCB 49/2

6.6: Dot to finish the over

6.5: Jadhav gets a couple to deep mid wicket

6.4: de Villiers takes a single to deep mid-wicket

6.3: Jadhav returns the favour

6.2: Single to de Villiers

6.1: Imran Tahir into the attack, de Villiers takes 2 runs to square leg

10: 28 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, RCB 42/2

5.6: de Villiers takes a single

5.5: dot ball to de Villiers

5.4: de Villiers plays a dot ball

5.3: WICKET! Virat Kohli 28(19) departs, Stokes strikes in his first over. RCB 41/2

5.2: de Villiers drives to sweeper cover for a single

5.1: Stokes into the attack, Kohli takes a single to point

10: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RCB 39/1

4.6: Single for Kohli off the last ball

4.5: Kohli takes a couple to backward square leg

4.4: Kohli plays down the ground to short mid off, no run

4.3: Virat Kohli plays a dot

4.2: de Villiers takes a single to square leg

4.1: Daniel Christian into the attack, starts with as dot ball to de Villiers

10: 17 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RCB 35/1

3.6: FOUR! Kohli takes a boundary off the last ball

3.5: de Villiers takes a single to sweeper cover

3.4: de Villiers plays a dot ball

3.3: Kohli takes a single to mid wicket

3.2: FOUR! Virat Kohli slices the ball past the point fielder for a boundary

3.1: Thakur continues, dot ball to Kohli

10: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RCB 25/1

2.6: SIX! to end the over for de Villiers

2.5: de Villiers plays a dot

2.4: Good slow delivery, dot ball again

2.3: Another good ball, no run

2.2: Good ball from Unadkat to de Villiers, misses the outside edge

2.1: Unadkat continues, Kohli takes a single square of the wicket

10: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RCB 18/1

1.6: FOUR! de Villiers cuts to deep backward point for a boundary

1.5: WICKET! Mandeep 0(3) dismissed, Dhoni will not leave that

1.4: Kohli works off the hips for three runs to backward square leg

1.3: Dot to Kohli

1.2: Kohli DROPPED! Manoj Tiwari drops Kohli, genuine outside edge. How costly will that miss be?

1.1: FOUR! Shardul Thakur into the attack, Virat Kohli welcomes his with a stright boundary

10: 04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RCB 7/0

0.6: Dot to finish the over

0.5: Good change of angle for Unadkat, dot ball to Mandeep

0.4: Kohli flick for a single to deep square leg

0.3: SIX! Kohli opens the account with a maximum to mid wicket, first runs on the board for RCB

0.2: Another dot to Kohli to point

0.1: Unadkat to start bowling for Pune, Kohli plays a dot

09: 58 PM IST | Chase begins! RCB openers Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh are in the middle to chase Pune’s total. A very good opportunity for them to redeem back in the tournament.

09: 43 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, RPS 161/8. Royal Challengers Bangalore needs 162 to win the game

19.6: Lat ball of RPS inning, Tiwari wants two, run out. He still gets a single

19.5: SIX! Milne drops full toss, Tiwari sends it to backward square leg

19.4: Good dot ball by Milne. Wide and full

19.3: Slow ball, Tiwari wants a bye, gets it comfortably in the end

19.2: Tiwari takes a single to long on

19.1: Milne to bowl the last over, Unadkat takes a single to sweeper cover. Tiwari back in strike

9: 39 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, RPS 151/7

18.6: SIX! to finish the over

18.5: FOUR! Tiwary gets a boundary to deep extra cover. RPS needs these

18.4: Play and a miss for Tiwari

18.3: FOUR! Tiwari plunges Watson to mid off boundary

18.3: WIDE!

18.2: Dot ball to Watson

18.1: Watson into the attack, FOUR for Tiwari

9: 34 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, RPS 132/7

17.6: Tiwari takes a single of the last ball

17.5: Unadkat gets a single to third man

17.4: Unadkat plays a dot

17.3: Hat-Trick BALL! Unadkat plays a dot

17.2: Manoj Tiwari is the new batsman, goes for a duck WICKET!

17.1: WICKET! Milne back into the attack, Stokes 2(3) departs. Pune is losing wickets like play cards

9: 26 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, RPS 130/5

16.6: Single of the last ball to Stokes

16.5: WICKET! Pune losing wickets in a hurry, Aravind strikes for the second time in the over

16.4: Dot ball to Christian. RCB are back in the game.

16.3: Stokes takes a single to deep mid wicket

16.2: Daniel Christian and Ben Stokes the new batsman in the middle. Christian takes a single to fine leg

16.1: WICKET! Aravind back in the attack removes Steve Smith 27(24)

9: 18 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, RPS 127/3

15.6: WICKET! Dhoni plays on, drags the ball into his wicket.

15.5: FOUR! Dhoni plays fine to third man boundary

15.4: Smith takes a single to mid off

15.3: Good bouncer from Watson, that is one for the over. RPS looking for some big overs now.

15.2: FOUR! Smith times the short delivery off Watson to deep mid wicket boundary

15.1: Watson back in the attack, Dhoni takes single to extra cover. Watson is bowling wide to Dhoni, he does not want to give anything in his arc

9: 11 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, RPS 117/2

14.6: Dot to finish the over

14.5: Dot ball to Smith

14.4: FOUR! Aravind drifts to leg side, Smith plays towards fine leg boundary

14.3: Smith takes a couple to deep square leg

14.2: Dhoni takes a single to cover

14.1: Aravind back in the attack, Smith gets a single to deep mid wicket

9: 04 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, RPS 109/2

13.6: SIX! That is out of the PARK! Ruthless Dhoni

13.6: WIDE and a bye (2 runs)

13.6: WIDE!

13.5: Now a dot to Smith. This is outstanding bowling from young Chahal

13.4: Dhoni gets a single to deep mid wicket. never in control of that shot

13.3: Dhoni charges down the wicket, Chahal drops short. No run

13.2: Dot ball to Dhoni by Chahal

13.1: Chahal brought into the attack, Smith takes a single to deep mid wicket

9: 00 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, RPS 98/2

12.6: Dot of tha last ball

12.5: Dhoni gets a quick two to square leg

12.4: Watson bowls a short delivery, decives Dhoni with slow pace

12.4: WIDE!

12.3: Smith charges down the pitch, plays fine for a single

12.2: Dhoni takes a quick single to cover point

12.1: Watson back in the attack, Smith shuffles across the wicket for a single to backward square leg

8: 54 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, RPS 92/2

11.6: Smith takes a single to cover. Badree finishes his quota od overs

11.5: Dhoni takes a single to cover

11.4: Single to smith

11.3: FOUR! Smith threads the gap in deep mid wicket for a boundary

11.2: Another dot to Smith. Good bowling by Badree

11.1: Badree continues, starts with a single to Smith

8: 51 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, RPS 85/2

10.6: Smith takes a single off the last ball

10.5: Dhoni gets an outside edge, takes a single as ball goes to point fielder

10.4: Smith takes a single to long on

10.3: Dhoni takes a single to long off

10.2: Smith takes a single to deep mid wicket

10.1: Negi continues, Dhoni takes a single to long on

8: 48 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, RPS 79/2

9.6: Dhoni takes a single of the last ball, keeps strike

9.5: FOUR for Dhoni to deep backward point

9.4: Dot ball

9.3: FOUR! Dhoni plays square of the wicket for a boundary

9.2: Dot ball to Dhoni

9.1: Badree continues, Smith takes a single

8: 44 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, RPS 69/2

8.6: Dot to finish the over

8.5: Third dot in a row

8.4: Another dot to Negi

8.3: MS Dhoni is the new batsman, starts with a dot

8.2: WICKET! Tripathi 31(23) departs, Virat Kohli takes a blinder at mid on. RPS 69/2

8.1: Negi continues, Smith takes a single to long off

08: 39 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, RPS 68/1

7.6: FOUR! Tripathi plays straight down the ground

7.5: Captain Steve Smith is the new batsman, gets off the mark straight away

7.4: WICKET! Badree strikes again, Rahane 30(25) is bowled. RPS 63/1

7.3: Tripathi gets a single to deep mid wicket

7.2: Rahane takes a single to deep mid wicket

7.1: Badree back into the attack, starts with a dot to Rahane

08: 35 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, RPS 61/0

6.6: Single to end the over to Rahane

6.5: Short pitched by Negi, Tripathi takes a single to deep square leg

6.4: Rahane takes a single to mid wicket

6.3: Tripathi plays off the back foot, takes a single to sweeper cover

6.2: Rahane gets a single to long on

6.1: Rahane plays to mid on, no run

6.1: Pawan Negi into the attack, starts with a WIDE

08: 29 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, RPS 55/0

5.6: Another quick single to end the over

5.5: Tripathi pulls for a single to deep square leg

5.4: Quick single to Rahane to short third man

5.3: Tripathi takes a single to deep square leg

5.2: WIDE!

5.2: No run

5.1: Aravind back in the attack, no run to Tripathi. RCB under pressure. Both Rahane and Tripathi are playing very well

08: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RPS 50/0

4.6: FOUR! Another boundary to end the over

4.5: FOUR! Rahane guides the ball to third man boundary. There was a fielder there for just that kind of shot. Rahane threads it with perfection.

4.4: Another dot ball. Shane Watson is keeping it simple and straight, good bowling

4.3: Rahane defends, a rare shot so far today

4.2: Tripathi takes a quick single to mid wicket

4.1: Shane Watson brought into the attack, starts with a dot to Tripathi

08: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RPS 41/0

3.6: Single of the last ball to Tripathi

3.5: Tripathi pulls for a dot ball

3.4: Two runs to Tripathi to deep backward point. A very good start for Pune

3.3: FOUR! Tripathi plays inside-out to square of the wicket boundary

3.2: SIX! Tripathi picks the slow ball from Aravind for a maximum to long on

3.1: Aravind into the attack, Tripathi plays a dot

08: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RPS 28/0

2.6: FOUR! Rahane carves to deep backward point

2.5: FOUR! Rahane plays over the top for a boundary to long on

2.4: Dot ball to Rahane

2.3: Tripathi rises on the toes to get a single to third man

2.2: FOUR! leg bye

2.1: Tripathi welcomes Milne with a FOUR to sweeper cover

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RPS 11/0

1.6: Dot to finish the over

1.5: Tripathi returns the favour

1.4: Quick single to Rahane

1.3: Tripathi takes a single to long on

1.2: Rahane plays to mid on for a single.

1.1: Badree into the attack, Rahane flicks to deep mid wicket for a FOUR!

08: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RPS 3/0

0.6: Rahane guides to third man for a single

0.5: Tripathi takes a single to cover point. Gets off the mark

0.4: Rahane takes a single to third man

0.3: Third dot to Rahane.

0.2: Another dot

0.1: Adam Milne starts for RCB with a dot to Rahane

07:55 PM IST | RCB has won the toss and elected to bowl against RPS. Rahane and Rahul Tripathi to open for Pune