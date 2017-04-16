Tottenham striker Harry Kane now sits in an elite group of English Premier League (EPL) legends like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy, after he reached the 20-goal landmark in the English league for the third time in a row.

Kane registered himself in the record book of the greats after he scored a goal in Tottenham’s 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Matching the feats of Newcastle’s Alan Shearer, all-time highest goal scorer in English football division; Arsenal’s legendary attacker Thierry Henry and Manchester United’s flying Dutchman Nistelrooy at the age of just 23 speak volumes about his potential.

It seems there is no stopping to the English forward since he broke onto the big scene in 2013-14. Although he scored just 3 goals in his debut season but he showed flashes of what was to come.

Harry Kane has successively scored 20-plus goals in three EPL seasons now. In 2014-15, he scored 21 goals while in the following campaign of 2015-16, he raked up 25 goals to his name.

In the ongoing season, he has netted 20 goals in 24 games. He has been now spearheading Tottenham’s attack for three years now and has established himself as an indispensable starter.

Tottenham lies at second place, just 4 points adrift of the league leaders Chelsea with 6 more games to play in the current campaign.

Elsewhere, Chelsea faces Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday in their 32nd game of EPL.