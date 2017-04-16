Liverpool defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in an away match and managed to retake the third place, leaving Manchester City in the fourth position, in an English Premier League (EPL) here on Sunday.

The match’s only goal was scored by Brazil’s Firmino for the Reds as he headed the ball into the back of the net just one minute into the first half’s stoppage time, reports Efe.

Liverpool now has 66 points and two points ahead of the now fourth Manchester City, while West Brom remains eighth on the standings with 44 points after suffering its third defeat in a row.

Chelsea currently leads the EPL with 75 points, with a four-point difference ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspurs.