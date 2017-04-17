Manchester United on Sunday pulled off what was seemingly impossible in the first place: they defeated the leader of the Premier League. At the hands of Jose Mourinho’s men, Chelsea suffered a heavy 2-goal defeat.

At Old Trafford, Conte made no mistake with his line up and went with the promising formation which had gained him important victory in the past. However, it was soon apparent that Manchester United was the stronger of the two teams and the goal by Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera proved exactly that.

With this Premier League defeat, Chelsea is four points away from Tottenham. The good thing ahead for Chelsea is that they won’t face any top clubs and will fight it out with back benchers in the league.

Tottenham, on the other hand, has the humongous task of beating Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham. Any turn of the old screw for Tottenham and they will completely shatter their chances of winning the league.

Conte’s Chelsea might just win the Premier League, but as of now, the stumbling block is visible from afar.