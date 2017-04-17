Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday night, a football phenomenon which ringed silence for all Manchester United naysayers.

After the match, a visibly proud Jose Mourinho had a momentary embrace with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (this time it did not last long). Leaving the stand and swaggering towards his company of men, Mourinho pointed at his Manchester United badge to signify what his club was all about.

Manchester United beat Chelsea with the help of 2 goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Ferrera. Although Chelsea had some definite chances at scoring, a rejuvenated Manchester United completely overpowered them.

Great scenes at the full-time whistle! pic.twitter.com/5DTxsZMHLR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2017

Chelsea now stands only 4 points away from second-place Tottenham.