A- A A+

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday night, a football phenomenon which ringed silence for all Manchester United naysayers.

ALSO READ: Manchester United beats Chelsea. Where does that leave the Premier League leader?

After the match, a visibly proud Jose Mourinho had a momentary embrace with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (this time it did not last long). Leaving the stand and swaggering towards his company of men, Mourinho pointed at his Manchester United badge to signify what his club was all about.

Manchester United beat Chelsea with the help of 2 goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Ferrera. Although Chelsea had some definite chances at scoring, a rejuvenated Manchester United completely overpowered them.

Chelsea now stands only 4 points away from second-place Tottenham.

First Published | 17 April 2017 1:02 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        