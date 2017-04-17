Beaming with confidence after winning two matches on the trot, a resurgent Delhi Daredevils will be eager to keep the momentum going when they take on two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi overcame their opening loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with two huge back-to-back victories — a 97-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant and then Saturday’s 51-run win over Kings XI Punjab at home.
Kolkata, on the other hand, has won three out of their four encounters so far, and will aim to consolidate their stay atop the points table.
Going into today’s first double header, the match promises to be an exciting contest between third-placed Delhi’s famed pace battery and KKR’s top order batting.
LIVE IPL — Ball-by-ball coverage of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders
06: 17 PM IST | 4 overs bowled KKR 28/3
3.6: Pandey plays a dot off the last ball from Morris
3.5: Quick single to Pathan to mid on
3.4: Pathan leans forward and defends for a dot ball
3.3: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Morris, Pathan takes on half volley to straight boundary
3.2: Pathan off the mark with a double to deep mid wicket
3.1: Yusuf Pathan is the new batsman, starts with a dot off Morris
06: 11 PM IST | 3 overs bowled KKR 21/3
2.6: Dot of the last ball
2.5: WICKET! Zaheer gets Gambhir 14(12). Outside edge fall flies up in the air for an easy catch for Mathews at deep point region
2.4: Another dot ball. Zaheer is mixing it well to give Gambhir no room to open his arms
2.3: Gambhir shuffles to off stump, flicks to leg gull for no run
2.2: Manish Pandey is the new batsman, gets off the with a single to third man
2.1: Zaheer continues, leg bye (1) off Gambhir’s pads
06: 04 PM IST | 2 overs bowled KKR 19/2
1.6: WICKET! Uthappa 4(2) departs, Rishab Pant takes a blinder
1.5: Robin Uthappa is the new batsman. Cummins drops short, Uthappa pulls for a FOUR to mid wicket
1.4: Quick single to Gambhir to point
1.3: FOUR! Gambhir goes straight this time
1.2: FOUR! Gambhir flicks from off stump past mid-on for a boundary
1.1: Cummins into the attack, Gambhir plays a dot
05: 59 PM IST | 1 over bowled KKR 6/1
0.6: Gambhir takes a single to deep square leg
0.5: WICKET! Grandhomme 1(2) miscues, easy catch for Billings
0.4: Gambhir takes a single to mid wicket
0.3: de Grandhomme takes a single to mid off
0.2: Gambhir takes a single to on-side
0.1: Zaheer stats for Delhi, Gambhir flicks to backward square leg for a couple. Gambhir gets off the mark, so does Kolkata
05: 54 PM IST | Delhi Daredevils begin the chase! Gautam Gambhir and de Grandhomme to opn for Kolkata
05: 39 PM IST | 20 overs bowled DD 168/6
19.6: Mohammed Shami to face the last ball, dot and a bye
19.5: WICKET! Morris 16(9) tries to upper cut slow delivery from Woakes to the third man, cannot clear the fielder in the inner ring. Umesh Yadav takes the catch. DD 167/7
19.4: FOUR! Morris takes a swing, ball takes the outside the edge for a boundary to third man
19.3: FOUR! Morris picks the short and slow ball from Woakes to fine leg boundary
19.2: Cummins pulls for a single to deep square leg
19.1: Woakes to bowl the last over, Morris takes a single to deep mid wicket
05: 32 PM IST | 19 overs bowled DD 157/6
18.6: Dot of the last ball
18.5: DROPPED! Morris can;t believe his luck, Gautam Gambhir drops this time at extra cover. 1 run
18.4: Cummins takes a single backward square leg
18.3: DROPPED! Morris launches to long on, Umesh Yadav drops. This is just not the day for him
18.2: Pat Cummins is the new batsman, takes a single to gully
18.1: WICKET! Ruishab Pant 38(16) departs, Gambhir takes a good catch at point. DD 153/6
18.1: Nile into his last over, starts with a WIDE!
05: 26 PM IST | 18 overs bowled DD 152/6
17.6: Pant takes a single off the last over
17.5: Morris gets a single to short third man
17.5: WIDE!
17.4: Chris Morris starts his innings with a FOUR! to deep backward point
17.3: Another dot ball
17.2: WICKET! Mathew 1(4)is bowled by Narine. DD 145/6
17.1: Narine into the attack, starts with a dot
05: 22 PM IST | 17 overs bowled DD 145/5. Very expensive over by Yadav
16.6: FOUR! Umesh Yadav is detroyed
16.5: SIX! Deep mid wicket this time. 22 runs from last 4 balls
16.4: SIX! Pant takes this time to backward square leg. Pant is mapping the entiore grounbd with a range of shot
16.3: FOUR! Pant cuts over deep backward point boundary. Very good batting from Pant
16.2: SIX! Yadav fires a low full toss, Pant sends the ball between midwicket and long on for a maximum
16.1: Umesh Yadav back in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Pant. Gets some late swing
05: 16 PM IST | 16 overs bowled DD 119/4
15.6: Dot to end the over
15.5: Pant gets a single to short third man
15.4: SIX! Pant gets on one knee, plays with the turn to mid off boundary for a maximum
15.3: Good flighted ball from Yadav, Angelo Mathews (new batsman) gets off the mark straight away
15.2: Pant takes a single to mid wicket
15.1: Kuldeep Yadav back in the attack, starts with a dot
05: 12 PM IST | 15 overs bowled DD 110/4
14.6: WICKET! Pressure pays off for Nile, Karun 21(27) departs
14.5: Swing and miss for Karun. Good change of pace by Nile
14.4: Another dot ball. Good over so far by Nile
14.3: Karun comes down the pitch, takes a quick single to leg side
14.2: Single to Pant, Karun gets the strike
14.1: Nile back into the attack by Gambhir, Pant pushes to point. No run
05: 05 PM IST | 14 overs bowled DD 109/3. A very Good over by Narine
13.6: Single of the last ball to Pant
13.5: Karun sweeps for a single to backward square leg
13.4: DROPPED! Uthappa drops Karun. Very good bowling by Narine
13.3: Rishab Pant is the news batsman, gets off the mark straight away with a single to deep mid wicket
13.2: WICKET! Shreyas Iyer 26(17) departs, run out (de Grandhomme/Uthappa)
13.1: Narine back in the attack, Karun takes a single to sweeper cover
04: 59 PM IST | 13 overs bowled DD 104/2
12.6: FOUR! Yadav drops short and wide, a juicy boundary for Iyer
12.5: Karun takes a single to deep mid on
12.4: Hit and a miss for Karun. Good bowling by Umesh Yadav
12.3: Karun goes straight down the ground to mid off.
12.2: Full and straight to the stumps, Karun plays towards the point fielder. No run
12.1: Umesh Yadav back in the attack, Iyer plays to the third man for a single
04: 54 PM IST | 12 overs bowled DD 98/2
11.6: Karun makes room, pushes the ball to deep extra cover for a couple
11.5: Karun takes a couple to sweeper cover. he is reading Yadav very well
11.4: FOUR! Karun gets down on one knee and sweeps to leg side boundary
11.3: Iyer does same
11.2: Karun plays with the turn, takes a single to mid wicket
11.1: Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack. Iyer cuts to sweeper cover for a single
04: 51 PM IST | 11 overs bowled DD 87/2. A very fine over by Woakes
10.6: Single to end the over
10.5: Another dot ball to Iyer
10.4: ALMOST edged it! Good bowling from Woakes
10.3: Nair takes a single to long on. Woakes is mixing his pace well so far
10.2: Slow ball from Woakes, Iyer takes a single to point
10.1: Woakes continues, Nair leans forward and punches he ball to off side for a single
04: 47 PM IST | 10 overs bowled DD 83/2. Good over to start after power play dor Delhi
9.6: FOUR! to Iyer
9.5: Karun Nair drives over pitched ball to cover for a single
9.4: Iyer takes a single to square leg
9.3: Karun punches to short mid wicket for a single
9.2: Iyer flicks to deep mid wicket for a single. Fuller delivery from Grandhomm
9.1 de Grandhomm brought into the attack, Iyer cuts to the deep backward point for a FOUR!
04: 42 PM IST | 9 overs bowled DD 71/2. Kolkata bowlers are back with two quick wickets.
#KKRStatCorner
.@SunilPNarine74 has been extremely economical and deadly against Sanju Samson. Time to better the record! 😎 #AmiKKR #DDvKKR pic.twitter.com/tQgpwkTrsu
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 17, 2017
8.6: Single to end the over for Iyer. Time for strategic time out
8.5: Iyer gets a lucky FOUR! to third man. That was a ripper from Woakes
8.4: Karun pulls the short ball for a single to deep mid wicket
8.3: Iyer takes a single to third man
8.2: Karun plays to point for a single
8.1: Woakes back in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Karun
04: 36 PM IST | 8 overs bowled DD 63/2
7.6: Dot to finish the over for the new batsman Shreyas Iyer
7.5: WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes, Sanju Samson 39(25) departs. Another easy catch for Uthappa
7.4: Nair cuts for a single to third man
7.3: leg bye (1 run)
7.2: Nair takes a single to long on
7.1: Umesh Yadav back in the attack, Samson pushes the ball to mid off for a single
04: 31 PM IST | 7 overs bowled DD 59/1
6.6: Single to point to end the over for Samson
6.5: FOUR! Cheesy from Samson. Uses bowlers pace, guides the ball to third man boundary
6.4: Nair takes a single to square leg, gets off the mark
6.3: Nair cuts along the ground, straight to the fielder at point. No run
6.2 Karun Nair is the new bats man. Starts with a dot
6.1: WICKET! Coulter-Nile strikes, Billings 21(17) is caught behind the wicket. Easy catch for Uthappa
04: 22 PM IST | 6 overs bowled DD 53/0. Another tidy over by Narine
5.6: Quick single for Billings to square leg to end the over
5.5: Billings plays a dot
5.4: Samson takes a single to mid-wicket
5.3: Another dot. Good bowling by Narine
5.2: Samson plays a dot
5.1: Narine continues with a single to Billings
04: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled DD 50/0
4.6: Another dot.
4.4: Samson defends, rare shot in DD innings so far
4.4: Samson pushes to long on for a couple. Good running between the
4.3: Edge of Billings, ball runs to short third man. Will take a single
4.2: Billing punches to long on for a couple
4.1: Kuldeep Yadav introduced, Billings takes on the full and flicks to boundary at deep mid wicket
04: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled DD 36/0. Tidy first over from Narine
3.6 Single to end the over for Billings, he retains strike
3.5: Billings charges, Narine drops the length. No run
3.4: Samson takes a single to deep mid on
3.3: Billings walks down the pitch, places the ball to mid-wicket for a single
3.2: Samson pushes to long-on for a single
3.1: Sunil Narine brought into the attack, Billings punches for a single to off side
04: 15 PM IST | 3 overs bowled DD 36/0. A very good over for Delhi
2.6: FOUR! Third boundary to Samson ion the over, this time between extra cover and long off
2.5: Dot ball by Yadav
2.4: FOUR! Yadav steams in, Samson guides the ball to third man boundary.
2.3: FOUR! Samson drives the overpitched delivery for a CRACKING DRIVE.
2.2: Billings takes a single to deep square leg
2.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack. he drifts to the leg wicket easy pickings for Billings. Yadav starts with a FOUR!
04: 10 PM IST | 2 overs bowled DD 19/0
1.6: Billings returns the favour with a single
1.5: Back of the length by Woakes, Samson half pulls for a single to deep mid wicket
1.4: FOUR! Samson threads the gap between point and third man
1.3: Quick single to Billings to the point
1.2: Samson rises on the climbing short pitched delivery, takes a single to short mid wicket
1.1: Chris Woakes brought in the attack by Gautam Gambhir. Billings shuffles across the wicket to get a single mid-wicket
04: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled DD 10/0. The pitch looks hard and dry
0.6: Dot ball to end the over
0.5: Billings flicks to square leg for a single. He is off the mark
0.4: Samson takes a single to the third man.
0.3: FOUR! Inquisite drive by Samson
0.2: Incomes Nile, Samson says welcome to my home with a FOUR
0.1: Coulter-Nile to start for KKR, starts with a dot
04: 00 PM IST | MATCH BEGINS! Delhi openers, Sam Billings and Sanju Samson are in the middle to start the proceedings for DD.
03: 40 PM IST | This is the playing XI for both the teams
Team Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (c), Sanju Samson, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami
Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa(w), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav
#IPL Match 18 – Here are the Playing XIs of @DelhiDaredevils & @KKRiders #DDvKKR pic.twitter.com/UAYm7olmZa
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2017
03: 35 PM IST | TOSS! Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders will have to chase.
03: 30 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the today’s game opener from Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. Stick around for the in-depth analysis, ball-by-ball updates and much more in what is bound to be yet another scintillating game of cricket between Delhi and Kolkata.