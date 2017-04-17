Beaming with confidence after winning two matches on the trot, a resurgent Delhi Daredevils will be eager to keep the momentum going when they take on two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi overcame their opening loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with two huge back-to-back victories — a 97-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant and then Saturday’s 51-run win over Kings XI Punjab at home.

Kolkata, on the other hand, has won three out of their four encounters so far, and will aim to consolidate their stay atop the points table.

Going into today’s first double header, the match promises to be an exciting contest between third-placed Delhi’s famed pace battery and KKR’s top order batting.

LIVE IPL — Ball-by-ball coverage of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders

06: 17 PM IST | 4 overs bowled KKR 28/3

3.6: Pandey plays a dot off the last ball from Morris

3.5: Quick single to Pathan to mid on

3.4: Pathan leans forward and defends for a dot ball

3.3: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Morris, Pathan takes on half volley to straight boundary

3.2: Pathan off the mark with a double to deep mid wicket

3.1: Yusuf Pathan is the new batsman, starts with a dot off Morris

06: 11 PM IST | 3 overs bowled KKR 21/3

2.6: Dot of the last ball

2.5: WICKET! Zaheer gets Gambhir 14(12). Outside edge fall flies up in the air for an easy catch for Mathews at deep point region

2.4: Another dot ball. Zaheer is mixing it well to give Gambhir no room to open his arms

2.3: Gambhir shuffles to off stump, flicks to leg gull for no run

2.2: Manish Pandey is the new batsman, gets off the with a single to third man

2.1: Zaheer continues, leg bye (1) off Gambhir’s pads

06: 04 PM IST | 2 overs bowled KKR 19/2

1.6: WICKET! Uthappa 4(2) departs, Rishab Pant takes a blinder

1.5: Robin Uthappa is the new batsman. Cummins drops short, Uthappa pulls for a FOUR to mid wicket

1.4: Quick single to Gambhir to point

1.3: FOUR! Gambhir goes straight this time

1.2: FOUR! Gambhir flicks from off stump past mid-on for a boundary

1.1: Cummins into the attack, Gambhir plays a dot

05: 59 PM IST | 1 over bowled KKR 6/1

0.6: Gambhir takes a single to deep square leg

0.5: WICKET! Grandhomme 1(2) miscues, easy catch for Billings

0.4: Gambhir takes a single to mid wicket

0.3: de Grandhomme takes a single to mid off

0.2: Gambhir takes a single to on-side

0.1: Zaheer stats for Delhi, Gambhir flicks to backward square leg for a couple. Gambhir gets off the mark, so does Kolkata

05: 54 PM IST | Delhi Daredevils begin the chase! Gautam Gambhir and de Grandhomme to opn for Kolkata

05: 39 PM IST | 20 overs bowled DD 168/6

19.6: Mohammed Shami to face the last ball, dot and a bye

19.5: WICKET! Morris 16(9) tries to upper cut slow delivery from Woakes to the third man, cannot clear the fielder in the inner ring. Umesh Yadav takes the catch. DD 167/7

19.4: FOUR! Morris takes a swing, ball takes the outside the edge for a boundary to third man

19.3: FOUR! Morris picks the short and slow ball from Woakes to fine leg boundary

19.2: Cummins pulls for a single to deep square leg

19.1: Woakes to bowl the last over, Morris takes a single to deep mid wicket

05: 32 PM IST | 19 overs bowled DD 157/6

18.6: Dot of the last ball

18.5: DROPPED! Morris can;t believe his luck, Gautam Gambhir drops this time at extra cover. 1 run

18.4: Cummins takes a single backward square leg

18.3: DROPPED! Morris launches to long on, Umesh Yadav drops. This is just not the day for him

18.2: Pat Cummins is the new batsman, takes a single to gully

18.1: WICKET! Ruishab Pant 38(16) departs, Gambhir takes a good catch at point. DD 153/6

18.1: Nile into his last over, starts with a WIDE!

05: 26 PM IST | 18 overs bowled DD 152/6

17.6: Pant takes a single off the last over

17.5: Morris gets a single to short third man

17.5: WIDE!

17.4: Chris Morris starts his innings with a FOUR! to deep backward point

17.3: Another dot ball

17.2: WICKET! Mathew 1(4)is bowled by Narine. DD 145/6

17.1: Narine into the attack, starts with a dot

05: 22 PM IST | 17 overs bowled DD 145/5. Very expensive over by Yadav

16.6: FOUR! Umesh Yadav is detroyed

16.5: SIX! Deep mid wicket this time. 22 runs from last 4 balls

16.4: SIX! Pant takes this time to backward square leg. Pant is mapping the entiore grounbd with a range of shot

16.3: FOUR! Pant cuts over deep backward point boundary. Very good batting from Pant

16.2: SIX! Yadav fires a low full toss, Pant sends the ball between midwicket and long on for a maximum

16.1: Umesh Yadav back in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Pant. Gets some late swing

05: 16 PM IST | 16 overs bowled DD 119/4

15.6: Dot to end the over

15.5: Pant gets a single to short third man

15.4: SIX! Pant gets on one knee, plays with the turn to mid off boundary for a maximum

15.3: Good flighted ball from Yadav, Angelo Mathews (new batsman) gets off the mark straight away

15.2: Pant takes a single to mid wicket

15.1: Kuldeep Yadav back in the attack, starts with a dot

05: 12 PM IST | 15 overs bowled DD 110/4

14.6: WICKET! Pressure pays off for Nile, Karun 21(27) departs

14.5: Swing and miss for Karun. Good change of pace by Nile

14.4: Another dot ball. Good over so far by Nile

14.3: Karun comes down the pitch, takes a quick single to leg side

14.2: Single to Pant, Karun gets the strike

14.1: Nile back into the attack by Gambhir, Pant pushes to point. No run

05: 05 PM IST | 14 overs bowled DD 109/3. A very Good over by Narine

13.6: Single of the last ball to Pant

13.5: Karun sweeps for a single to backward square leg

13.4: DROPPED! Uthappa drops Karun. Very good bowling by Narine

13.3: Rishab Pant is the news batsman, gets off the mark straight away with a single to deep mid wicket

13.2: WICKET! Shreyas Iyer 26(17) departs, run out (de Grandhomme/Uthappa)

13.1: Narine back in the attack, Karun takes a single to sweeper cover

04: 59 PM IST | 13 overs bowled DD 104/2

12.6: FOUR! Yadav drops short and wide, a juicy boundary for Iyer

12.5: Karun takes a single to deep mid on

12.4: Hit and a miss for Karun. Good bowling by Umesh Yadav

12.3: Karun goes straight down the ground to mid off.

12.2: Full and straight to the stumps, Karun plays towards the point fielder. No run

12.1: Umesh Yadav back in the attack, Iyer plays to the third man for a single

04: 54 PM IST | 12 overs bowled DD 98/2

11.6: Karun makes room, pushes the ball to deep extra cover for a couple

11.5: Karun takes a couple to sweeper cover. he is reading Yadav very well

11.4: FOUR! Karun gets down on one knee and sweeps to leg side boundary

11.3: Iyer does same

11.2: Karun plays with the turn, takes a single to mid wicket

11.1: Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack. Iyer cuts to sweeper cover for a single

04: 51 PM IST | 11 overs bowled DD 87/2. A very fine over by Woakes

10.6: Single to end the over

10.5: Another dot ball to Iyer

10.4: ALMOST edged it! Good bowling from Woakes

10.3: Nair takes a single to long on. Woakes is mixing his pace well so far

10.2: Slow ball from Woakes, Iyer takes a single to point

10.1: Woakes continues, Nair leans forward and punches he ball to off side for a single

04: 47 PM IST | 10 overs bowled DD 83/2. Good over to start after power play dor Delhi

9.6: FOUR! to Iyer

9.5: Karun Nair drives over pitched ball to cover for a single

9.4: Iyer takes a single to square leg

9.3: Karun punches to short mid wicket for a single

9.2: Iyer flicks to deep mid wicket for a single. Fuller delivery from Grandhomm

9.1 de Grandhomm brought into the attack, Iyer cuts to the deep backward point for a FOUR!

04: 42 PM IST | 9 overs bowled DD 71/2. Kolkata bowlers are back with two quick wickets.

8.6: Single to end the over for Iyer. Time for strategic time out

8.5: Iyer gets a lucky FOUR! to third man. That was a ripper from Woakes

8.4: Karun pulls the short ball for a single to deep mid wicket

8.3: Iyer takes a single to third man

8.2: Karun plays to point for a single

8.1: Woakes back in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Karun

04: 36 PM IST | 8 overs bowled DD 63/2

7.6: Dot to finish the over for the new batsman Shreyas Iyer

7.5: WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes, Sanju Samson 39(25) departs. Another easy catch for Uthappa

7.4: Nair cuts for a single to third man

7.3: leg bye (1 run)

7.2: Nair takes a single to long on

7.1: Umesh Yadav back in the attack, Samson pushes the ball to mid off for a single

04: 31 PM IST | 7 overs bowled DD 59/1

6.6: Single to point to end the over for Samson

6.5: FOUR! Cheesy from Samson. Uses bowlers pace, guides the ball to third man boundary

6.4: Nair takes a single to square leg, gets off the mark

6.3: Nair cuts along the ground, straight to the fielder at point. No run

6.2 Karun Nair is the new bats man. Starts with a dot

6.1: WICKET! Coulter-Nile strikes, Billings 21(17) is caught behind the wicket. Easy catch for Uthappa

04: 22 PM IST | 6 overs bowled DD 53/0. Another tidy over by Narine

5.6: Quick single for Billings to square leg to end the over

5.5: Billings plays a dot

5.4: Samson takes a single to mid-wicket

5.3: Another dot. Good bowling by Narine

5.2: Samson plays a dot

5.1: Narine continues with a single to Billings

04: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled DD 50/0

4.6: Another dot.

4.4: Samson defends, rare shot in DD innings so far

4.4: Samson pushes to long on for a couple. Good running between the

4.3: Edge of Billings, ball runs to short third man. Will take a single

4.2: Billing punches to long on for a couple

4.1: Kuldeep Yadav introduced, Billings takes on the full and flicks to boundary at deep mid wicket

04: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled DD 36/0. Tidy first over from Narine

3.6 Single to end the over for Billings, he retains strike

3.5: Billings charges, Narine drops the length. No run

3.4: Samson takes a single to deep mid on

3.3: Billings walks down the pitch, places the ball to mid-wicket for a single

3.2: Samson pushes to long-on for a single

3.1: Sunil Narine brought into the attack, Billings punches for a single to off side

04: 15 PM IST | 3 overs bowled DD 36/0. A very good over for Delhi

2.6: FOUR! Third boundary to Samson ion the over, this time between extra cover and long off

2.5: Dot ball by Yadav

2.4: FOUR! Yadav steams in, Samson guides the ball to third man boundary.

2.3: FOUR! Samson drives the overpitched delivery for a CRACKING DRIVE.

2.2: Billings takes a single to deep square leg

2.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack. he drifts to the leg wicket easy pickings for Billings. Yadav starts with a FOUR!

04: 10 PM IST | 2 overs bowled DD 19/0

1.6: Billings returns the favour with a single

1.5: Back of the length by Woakes, Samson half pulls for a single to deep mid wicket

1.4: FOUR! Samson threads the gap between point and third man

1.3: Quick single to Billings to the point

1.2: Samson rises on the climbing short pitched delivery, takes a single to short mid wicket

1.1: Chris Woakes brought in the attack by Gautam Gambhir. Billings shuffles across the wicket to get a single mid-wicket

04: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled DD 10/0. The pitch looks hard and dry

0.6: Dot ball to end the over

0.5: Billings flicks to square leg for a single. He is off the mark

0.4: Samson takes a single to the third man.

0.3: FOUR! Inquisite drive by Samson

0.2: Incomes Nile, Samson says welcome to my home with a FOUR

0.1: Coulter-Nile to start for KKR, starts with a dot

04: 00 PM IST | MATCH BEGINS! Delhi openers, Sam Billings and Sanju Samson are in the middle to start the proceedings for DD.

03: 40 PM IST | This is the playing XI for both the teams

Team Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (c), Sanju Samson, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa(w), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav

03: 35 PM IST | TOSS! Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders will have to chase.

03: 30 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the today’s game opener from Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. Stick around for the in-depth analysis, ball-by-ball updates and much more in what is bound to be yet another scintillating game of cricket between Delhi and Kolkata.