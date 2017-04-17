The Supreme Court on Monday said BCCI’S acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will attend the ICC meeting on April 24, accompanied by the Indian apex cricketing body’s CEO Rahul Johri.

Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said Choudhary will attend the ICC’s board and financial and commercial committee meetings.

Johri would attend the Chief Executives’ Committee meeting.

The Committee of Administrators had asked the Supreme Court to nominate a BCCI representative at the ICC. IT had also asked to clarify whether office bearers disqualified by the Lodha Committee’s recommendations could return as representatives of state associations or the BCCI.

COA filed the application after former BCCI President N Srinivasan and Secretary Niranjan Shah attended the meetings ahead of the special general body meeting of the BCCI.

Earlier, the crucial BCCI SGM was adjourned on April 2 as the board awaited the Supreme Court’s verdict on the eligibility of the members who could be present in the meeting.