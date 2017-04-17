Opening batsman David Warner (70 not out) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/19) dazzled for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they withstood Manan Vohra’s plundering 95 to pip Kings XI Punjab by five runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyferabad.

Warner’s 70 not out lifted Hyderabad to 159/6 in 20 overs. In reply, opener Vohra single-handedly took Punjab on the brink of victory but his 50-ball knock, featuring nine fours and five sixes, couldn’t prevent the visitors from being bowled out for 154 in 19.4 overs.

Bhuvneshawar starred with the ball, getting five wickets for 19 runs in four overs to keep Punjab at bay as Hyderabad managed to end a two-match losing run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

However, Bhuvneshawar wouldn’t have got the opportunity to shine had it not been for his captain Warner (70 not out; 54b; 7×4, 2×6) as the others struggled on a slow wicket.

Warner shared a crucial 60-wicket stand for the fourth wicket with Naman Ojha 34 off 20 deliveries to stabalise the Hyderabad innings.

Nabi’s young compatriot, Rashid Khan plundered a six in the final ball of the 20th over to take Hyderabad to 159/6.

During the chase, Punjab suffered a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar plumbed Hashim Amla (1) in front of the wickets and removed Glenn Maxwell (10), who offered a catch to Warner at long-off, reducing the visitors to 16/2 in 2.5 overs.

But Vohra’s breezy knock helped them recover from it as he and Eoin Morgan (13) forged a 41-run partnership. Morgan’s stay was however cut short as he was bowled by off-spinner Mohammed Nabi, leaving Punjab at 57/1 in 8.1 overs.

Vohra continued to be impressive but wickets at the other end kept flowing. Henriques accounted for Axar (7) to put Hyderabad in command, reducing Punjab to 82/6 in 13.4 overs.

Bhuvneshwar then hauled Hyderabad back in the 19th over by removing Cariappa (1) and rattling the stumps of Vohra, leaving Punjab to score 11 runs in the final over.

Kaul gave couple of wides in the final over but held his nerve to bowl Ishant (2) and give Hyderabad a five-run win. (IANS Report)

Ball by ball highlight of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab

11: 35 PM IST | Sunrisers Hyderabad wins against Kings XI Punjab by 5 runs. What a thriller was that. In the end a very good game of cricket in IPL

19.4: WICKET! Ishant misses, Sandeep strikes. Hyderabad wins by 5 wickets

19.3: Dot ball by Ishant

19.3: WIDE!

19.2: Sandeep takes a single, Ishant comes to strike

19.2: WIDE!

19.1: Kaul to bowl the last over, Sandeep takes a couple

11: 28 PM IST | 19 overs bowled KXIP 144/7. Kings XI Punjab need 11 runs in 6 balls

18.6: Sandeep takes a single off the last ball.

18.5: Ishant plays for a single

18.4: FREE HIT! Good slow ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar

18.4: NO BALL and a run

18.3: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds Manan Vohra 95(50) plumb for LBW. KXIP 145/9

18.2: Ishant Sharma takes a single to cover point for a single. Vohra back into the strike

18.1: WICKET! Cariappa 1(5) is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. KXIP 144/8

11: 21 PM IST | 18 overs bowled KXIP 144/7. Kings XI Punjab need 16 runs in 12 balls

17.6: Cariappa takes a single to extra cover

17.5: Swing and a miss for Cariappa

17.4: Vohra takes a single to deep mid wicket

17.3: Vohra takes another couple to long on

17.2: Vohra takes a couple to backward square leg

17.1: SIX! Vohra sends Kaul over long on boundary

11: 15 PM IST | 17 overs bowled KXIP 132/7

16.6: Dot to finish the over

16.5: Dot ball to Cariappa, ball misses outside edge

16.4: DROPPED! Vohra takes a single to sweeper cover, Shikhar Dhawan the culprit

16.3: FOUR! Vohra goes deep in his crease, slashes to boundary

16.2: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar strikes, Mohit 10(5) departs

16.1: B Kumar into the attack, Mohit takes a couple to deep mid wicket

11: 10 PM IST | 16 overs bowled KXIP 125/6

15.6: FOUR! Vohr on fire

15.5: SIX! Vohra sends the ball over long on

15.4: SIX! Vohra pulls to mid wicket

15.3: Dot ball

15.2: FOUR! Vohra pulls to deep square leg boundary

15.1: Rashid comes to bowl his final over, Mohit takes a single to long on

11: 07 PM IST | 15 overs bowled KXIP 104/6

14.6: Vohra takes a couple to covers

14.5: Vohra misses to guide the slow ball to third man. Dot ball

14.4: FOUR! Sloppy fielding at deep mid wicket

14.3: SIX! Slow and short pitched, Vohra takes a maximum over straight boundary. FIFTY for Vohra

14.2: Quick single to Mohit to short third man

14.2: WIDE!

14.1: Sran back into the attack, Mohit Sharma gets off the mark with a SIX to cover

11: 02 PM IST | 14 overs bowled KXIP 84/6

13.6: Vohra takes a couple to third man

13.5: Good yorker length, dot ball to Henriques

13.4: WICKET! Axar 7(12) departs, Henriques strikes. Dhawan takes an easy catch at sweeper cover. KXIP 82/6

13.3: Vohra plays for a single to long-off

13.2: Axar takes a single to mid off

13.1: Henriques into the attack, starts with a dot

10: 54 PM IST | 13 overs bowled KXIP 80/5. Kings XI Punjab need 80 runs in 42 balls

12.6: FOUR! Another boundary to end the over

12.5: FOUR! Vohra takes a boundary to deep mid wicket

12.4: Axar takes a single to sweeper cover

12.3: Axar takes a couple to point

12.2: Vohra takes a single to mid wicket

12.1: Nabi continues, Axar takes a single to mid wicket

10: 51 PM IST | 12 overs bowled KXIP 67/5

11.6: Dot to end the over

11.5: Dot ball

11.4: Axar cuts to point for a single

11.3: Vohra takes a single square of the wicket

11.2: Axar takes a single to short cover

11.1: Rashid continues, Vohra takes a single to mid wicket

10: 45 PM IST | 11 overs bowled KXIP 63/5

10.6: Dot to finish the over

10.5: Another dot

10.4: Another dot

10.3: Axar plays a dot

10.2: Vohra takes a single to mid on

10.1: Nabi starts with a dot

10: 44 PM IST | 10 overs bowled KXIP 62/5

9.6: WICKET! Rashid strikes again, Saha departs

9.5: Saha is the new batsman, starts with a dot

9.4: WICKET! Rashid strikes again, Miller 1(6) is bowled

9.3: Another dot ball. Rashid is bowling extremely good

9.2: Miller plays a dot ball

9.1: Rashid continues, Vohra picks a single to cover point

10: 39 PM IST | 9 overs bowled KXIP 61/3

8.6: Dot to end the over. Good over by Nabi

8.5: Vohra gets three runs to fine leg

8.4: Another dot by Vohra

8.3: Vohra plays dot

8.2: Miller takes a single to long on

8.1: WICKET! Nabi strikes, Morgan 13(17) is bowled. First wicket for Nabi. KXIP 57/3

10: 35 PM IST | 8 overs bowled KXIP 57/2

7.6: Morgan takes a single to deep mid off

7.5: Morgan pushes the ball back to the bowler, no run

7.4: Good bouncer from Kaul. No run

7.3: Vohra helps the ball along the ground to third man, gets a single

7.2: Quick single for Morgan to short fine leg

7.1: Kaul back in the attack, Vohra takes a single to mid wicket

10: 28 PM IST | 7 overs bowled KXIP 53/2

6.6: Morgan plays another dot to finish the over

6.5: Another dot to Morgan

6.4: Another slow ball, Morgan pushes straight to the bowler. No run

6.3: Slower ball from Henriques, Vohra flicks for a single to deep square leg

6.2: Good pace by Henriques. Vohra fails to connect

6.1: Henriques into the attack, Morgan takes a single to deep backward point

10: 23 PM IST | 6 overs bowled KXIP 51/2

5.6: FOUR! Vohra finishes in style. Handsome cover drive

5.5: SIX! Vohra on fire

5.4: WIDE!

5.4: FOUR! Vohra drives to long off boundaryy

5.3: Morgan takes a single to mid on

5.2: Morgan plays to short mid wicket for a dot

5.1: Rashid into the attack, leg bye (3 runs)

10: 19 PM IST | 5 overs bowled KXIP 32/2

4.6: Single off the last ball to Vohra to mid wicket

4.5: Dot ball to Vohra

4.4: Vohra takes a couuple to square of the wicket

4.3: Vohra plays a dot

4.2: Morgan takes a quick single to square leg

4.1: Mohammab Nabi brought into the attack, Morgan welcomes the new Afghan entrant for a maximum to long on. SIX!

10: 14 PM IST | 4 overs bowled KXIP 22/2

3.6: Morgan takes a single to mid on

3.5: Vohra flicks towards deep square leg for a single

3.4: Morgan plays to third man for a single, gets off the mark

3.3: Another dot ball to Morgan

3.2: Eoin Morgan is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

3.1: Vohra takes a single to backward square leg

3.1: WIDE! Siddarth Kaul into the attack, drifts towards leg side

10: 08 PM IST | 3 overs bowled KXIP 17/2. Hyderabad on a roll

2.6: Leg bye (1 run)

2.5: WICKET! Maxwell 10(12) departs, Bhuvneshwar strikes

2.4: Another dot

2.3: Maxwell plays another dot, good change of pace by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2.2: Vohra takes a single to third man

2.1: Bhuvneshwar continues, starts with a dot

10: 03 PM IST | 2 overs bowled KXIP 15/1

1.6: Swing and a miss for Maxwell

1.5: Dot ball to Maxwell

1.4: FOUR! Maxwell picks the half volley for a boundary to long on

1.3: Swing and a miss by Maxwell

1.2: Vohra takes a single to deep square leg

1.1: FOUR! Barinder Sran into the attack offers width, Naman Vohra cracks to sweeper cover for a boundary

09: 58 PM IST | 1 over bowled KXIP 6/1

0.6: Maxwell takes a couple to deep backward point

0.5: Dot ball continues

0.4: Another dot ball

0.3: Dot ball by Bhuvneshwar

0.2: FOUR! Maxwell is the news batsman, Bhuvneshwar drifts to leg stup, Maxwell plays very fine

0.1: WICKET! Hasim Amla departs off the first ball, Bhuvneshwar strikes. Dream start for Hyderabad KXIP 0/1

09: 52 PM IST | Kings XI Punjab begins the chase.

09: 38 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, SRH 159/6

19.6: SIX! nabi gets the maximum off the last delivery

19.5: Leg bye (1 run)

19.4: SIX! Warner sends the full toss ball from Sandeep to long off boundary for maximum

19.3: Nabi throws the ball up in the air, easy catch for Miller. SRH 146/6

19.2: Nabi takes a couple to deep square leg

19.1: Sandeep to bowl the last over, starts with a dot ball to the new batsman Nabi

09: 32 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, SRH 144/5

18.6: Warners swings, cannot connect. Dot to finish the over

18.5: FOUR! Warner belts the ball for a straight boundary

18.4: WICKET! Hooda 12(10) departs, Sandeep takes a good catch at square leg. Mohit Sharma strikes. SRH 140/5

18.3: Warner takes a single to cover

18.2: FOUR! Warner takes a boundary to off side

18.1: Mohit into his last over, Hooda takes a single

09: 26 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, SRH 134/4

17.6: Single of the last ball to Hooda

17.5: FOUR! Hooda picks the gap in deep extra cover

17.4: Hooda comes down the track, Axar drops short. No run

17.3: Dot ball to Hooda

17.2: Hooda picks 2 runs to deep mid wicket

17.1: Axar into his last over, Warner takes a single to short third man

09: 23 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, SRH 124/4

16.6: Hooda plays a dot

16.5: Warner plays to sweeper cover for another single

16.4: Hooda rotates strike, takes a single to deep square leg

16.3: Warner takes a single to short third man. FIFTY to warner

16.2: FOUR! Warner plays very fine

16.1: Mohit continues, warner takes a couple to mid wicket

09: 17 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, SRH 115/4

15.6: Hooda takes a single to mid on

15.5: Warner takes a single to deep mid wicket

15.4: Deepak Hooda is the new batsman, gets off the strike with a single to cover point

15.3: WICKET! Naman Ojha 34(20) departs, Saha stumps; Cariappa strikes. SRH 110/4

15.2: Warner takes a single to mid wicket

15.1: Cariappa into the attack, Ojha takes a single to mid on

09: 10 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, SRH 108/3

14.6: Ojha takes a single to deep mid on

14.5: Slow ball from Ishant, warner takes a bye

14.4: Ojha takes 3 runs to deep backward point

14.4: WIDE!

14.3: warner takes a single to point

14.2: FOUR! Full toss takes the bottom edge ofd Warner’s blade, ball flies to third man boundary

14.1: Ishant back in the attack, Ojha takes a single to third man

09: 04 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, SRH 96/3

13.6: Single of the last ball to Ojha

13.5: SIX! Ojha launches Axar to deep mid wicket for a maximum

13.4: Warner returns the favour

13.3: Ojha takes a single to short fine leg

13.2: Warner takes a single to point

13.1: Axar continues, warner plays a dot

09: 02 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, SRH 86/3

12.6: Single to finish the over to Warner

12.5: FOUR! Warner cuts to deep backward point boundary

12.4: Warner plays a dot

12.3: Three runs to Ojha to square of the wicket

12.2: Two runs for Ojha to deep mid wicket

12.1: Sandeep back into the attack, Warner takes a single to long off

08: 56 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, SRH 75/3

11.6: FOUR! Ojha gets a four off teh last ball

11.5: Ojha guides the ball deep to mid wicket for a single

11.4: Ojha goes towards on side for a double

11.3: Another dot ball to Axar

11.2: Warner takes a single to deep mid wicket

11.1: Axar Patel continues, starts with a dot

08: 54 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, SRH 66/3

10.6: Dot to finish the over

10.5: Single to warner to mid off

10.4: Warner takes a couple

10.3: FOUR! Cariappa drifts towards the leg side, Warner takes a boundary to backward square leg

10.2: Single to Ojha

10.1: FOUR! Ojha gets a four behind mid wicket

08: 49 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, SRH 54/3

9.6: Single to Ojha off the last ball

9.6: WIDE!

9.5: Warner takes a single to square of the wicket

9.4: Ojha off the mark with a single to short third man

9.3: Hat-Trick Ball! Almost gets it, beats the outside edge off Ojha

9.2: WICKET! Yuvraj Singh 0(1) is cought behind. Axar strike again

9.1: WICKET! Henriques 9(16) departs st Saha, Axar Patel strikes in the first over.

08: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, SRH 50/1

8.6: SIX! Warner reverse sweeps for a maximum to deep backward point

8.5: Warner plays a dot

8.4: Henriques cuts to sweeper cover for a single

8.3: Henriques plays back to the bowler, no run

8.2: Warner punches to sweeper cover for a single

8.1: Cariappa continues, starts with a dot

08: 38 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, SRH 42/1

7.6: Warner takes a single of the last bal, will keep strike

7.5: Henriques gets off the strike with a single to cover

7.4: Henriques pushes the ball straight to the bowler. Another dot ball. This has been a really good over by Mohit

7.3: Henriques tries to cut, no room offered by Mohit. Dot ball

7.2: Another dot ball to Henriques

7.1: Mohit continues, Henriques plays a dot

08: 33 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, SRH 40/1

6.6: Henriques takes a single to long on

6.5: Warner takes a single to backward square leg

6.4: FOUR! Warner cuts to deep backward point boundary

6.3: Henriques gets an edge, will get 3 runs. Good fielding by Sandeep at third man, saved a certain boundary

6.2: Warner takes a single to mid on

6.1: Cariappa into the attack, Henriques takes a single to long on

08: 29 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, SRH 29/1. End of the power play

5.6: Leg bye (1 run) to end the over

5.5: Ishant drops short, Henriques pulls for a couple to deep square leg

5.4: Another dot, good slow delivery by Ishant

5.3: Henriques punches to cover fielder, no run

5.2: Moises Henriques is the new batsman, plays a dot

5.1: Ishant continues, Warner gets a single to off side

08: 24 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, SRH 25/1

4.6: WICKET! Dhawan 15(15) departs

4.5: Dot ball to Dhawan

4.4: Dhawan charges down the track, Mohit drops is slow and short. 2 runs to Dhawan

4.3: Good slow bowl from Mohit, warner takes a single to mid off

4.2: Warner punches straight to the fielder once again, no run

4.1: Mohit Sharma into the attack, Dhawan takes a quick single to point

08: 19 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, SRH 21/0

3.6: Dhawan gets a single of the last ball

3.5: Slow ball from Ishant, Warner takes a single to short fine leg

3.4: Warner makes room, hits it hard along the ground to the fielder. No run

3.3: Another dot ball to Warner

3.2: Warner wants a single, Dhawan says NO! Good call by Dhawan

3.1: I Sharma continues, Dhawan takes a single to deep square leg

08: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, SRH 18/0

2.6: Dhawan takes a single to mid off

2.5: Another leg bye (1 run). Good bowling from Sandeep

2.4: Leg Bye (1 run), off Dhawan’s pads

2.3: Dhawan slices along the ground to point fielder. No run

2.2: FOUR! Dhawan flicks the short ball from Sandeep for a boundary to backward square leg

2.1: Sandeep continues, Dhawan takes a couple to backward square leg

08: 10 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, SRH 9/0

1.6: Warner misses bat, ball misses the wicket. Dot ball to end the over

1.6: WIDE! Ishant Sharma drifts towards leg side

1.5: Warner pushes to leg side, no run

1.4: Quick single to Dhawan to mid off

1.3: Dhawan drive, no run

1.2: Warner play for a single, pushes ball to short mid off fielder

1.1: Dhawan takes a single to short fine leg

1.1: Ishant Sharma into the attack, starts with a WIDE! Batsman change strike

08:04 PM IST | 1 over bowled, SRH 3/0

0.6: Leg bye (1 run) off Warner’s pad

0.5: Dhawan drives Sandeep to deep backward point for a single, gets off the mark as well

0.4: Warner gets off the mark with a single to leg side, first runs on board for SRH

0.3: Another dot ball. Sandeep is mixing it well

0.2: Dot ball

0.1: Sandeep Sharma to start for Kings XI, Warner plays a dot

08:00 PM IST | MATCH BEGINS! Hyderabad openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan come to open the innings

07: 45 PM IST | TOSS! Kings XI Punjab wins the toss, elect to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad