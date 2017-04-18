After Chelsea suffered defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford, manager Antonio Conte admitted that they now had 50-50 chance of winning the Premier League title.

Conte said that Chelsea’s players were not focused during the match while United put up its best game this season.

“They [United] showed more desire, more ambition, more motivation,” he said. “It is very simple and in this case the fault is with the coach. It means the coach was not able to transfer the right concentration, desire, ambition to win this game.”

Musing about the defeat, Conte further said, “Against Crystal Palace [a 2-1 defeat] we didn’t deserve to lose. Today we deserved to lose the game.”

“It won’t be easy because I think Tottenham are now the best team. They are in good form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write history and it is important for us to know this,” Conte said in the press conference after the match.

However, upcoming games for Chelsea are relatively easier compared with Tottenham.