Czech tennis player Tomas Berdych stormed into the second round of ATP Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating Russian qualifier Andrey Kuznetsov, while German youngster Alexander Zverev edged past Italian veteran Andreas Seppi.

Berdych, the highest ranked player in the first round, lost 6-4 in the first set. However, the 2015 runner-up managed to turn the table by winning the next two sets at 6-3, 6-4 in a match which lasted two hours, on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the other match, 19-year-old Zverev, ranked 14th, eased past Seppi 6-1, 6-2.

“I like playing on clay because it’s the surface that I grew up on,” said Zverev after a brilliant play in the ATP 1000 tournament.

In an all-British match, Kyle Edmund defeated Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-1 to book a second-round clash with defending champions Rafael Nadal.

Second-seeded Novak Djokovic and home player Gilles Simon heated up for their singles second-round encounter in Monday’s doubles first round where Djokovic and compatriot Viktor Troicki got past Simon and his partner Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 7-5, 6-3.