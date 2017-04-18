Hours before the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions (GL) on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers pulled out of the encounter because of an injury.

Last year’s runners-up Bangalore, who have some quality international players, are struggling in this edition. They are currently at the bottom of the points table in the cash-rich league.

“Disappointed to be missing the match tonight for RCB, due to injury. Good luck to @imVkohli and the team. Lets go @RCBTweets !!” de Villiers wrote on his Twitter handle.

The RCB are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table with a solitary win from their five outings.