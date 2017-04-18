Rajkot on Wednesday is witnessing the battle between two bottom placed teams of IPL — Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Gujarat led by captain Suresh Raina will try to make use of home advantage, while Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to exploit Gujarat’s weak bowling. Fiery batsman AB de Villiers will miss the match because of an injury.

Both the teams are struggling in current edition of IPL and are in dire need of a victory to rise in the points table and remain in contention for the play-offs.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

21: 14 IST: OUT! Captain Kohli goes for 64! Kulkarni gets Kohli caught by Smith. Both RCB openers back in pavilion.

V Kohli c Smith b Kulkarni 64 (50b 7×4 1×6) SR: 128.00

21:10 IST: End of over 15: RCB 153/5 Last five overs of the innings remaining. Will RCB be able to touch 200-run mark? Looking at their current run rate, it looks quite possible.

21:08 IST: End of over 14: RCB 135/1 Travis Head replaces Chris Gayle in the middle. 10 runs off the over. Gayle’s wicket is unable to restrain RCB from going for the big strokes.

21:03 IST: End of over 13: RCB 125/1 Finally a good over for Lions. Just 6 runs off it and one big wicket of Chris Gayle. Decent bowling by Thampi.

21:00 IST: WICKET! Thampi gets the big wicket of Chris Gayle. What an innings though!

CH Gayle lbw b Basil Thampi 77 (38b 5×4 7×6) SR: 202.63

20:57 IST: End of over 12: RCB 119/0 10 runs off Kulkarni’s bowling for RCB including two boundaries by the big man. Gayle storm is in full swing in Rajkot.

20: 51 IST: End of over 11: RCB 109/0 Gayle strikes Smith for 2 HUGE sixes. He is sparing no bowler here. Lions looking extremely vulnerable here.

20:46 IST End of over 10: RCB 92/0 We are halfway through the first innings. RCB are on fire courtsey Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli. Lions badly need a breakthrough here!

20:42 IST End of over 9: RCB 83/0 Tye is back on the attack, RCB get 8 runs off his bowling. He looked decent before being hit on the last ball by Kohli.

20:33 IST End of over 8: RCB 75/0 McCullum took a brilliant catch on boundary, but replays showed that brim of his hat touched the rope. Gayle survives! Overall, brilliant over for RCB, Gayle hits Jadeja for 2 fours and 2 sixes.

20:29 IST End of over 7: RCB 54/0 Shivil Kaushik with the ball, gives away 9 runs off it. 50-run stand between Kohli and Gayle. Lions continue to search for their first hunt.

20:25 IST End of over 6: RCB 45/0 9 runs off the over. GL in dire need of a breakthrough here. Gayle and Kohli continue and strike.

20:21 IST End of over 5: RCB 36/0 IPL hat-trick holder Andrew Tye on the attack for GL, gives away only 3 runs off the over. Tye is looking in good touch this tournament, let’s see how Gayle and Kohli tackle him.

20:17 IST End of over 4: RCB 33/0 Gayle hits a massive six off Thampi’s delivery. He has also completed 10,000 runs in T20 matches. What an amazing striker of a ball this man is! Eight runs off the over.

20:13 IST End of over 3: RCB 25/0 Three back-to-back boundaries for captain Kohli in this over. Kulkarni losing the touch here. Gayle yet to strike!

20:09 IST End of over 2: RCB 13/0 Basil Thampi begins the attack from the other end. Starts with four dot balls before being hit for a FOUR by Kohli. Five runs off the second over for RCB.

20:05 IST End of over 1: RCB 8/0 Kohli starts on a good note with a four off Kulkarni’s bowling in the first over. RCB off to a good start.

20:00 IST So we are all set for the game. Both the umpires are on the field. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli walk in to bat for RCB. Kulkarni with the ball.

19:30 IST Gujarat Lions win the toss, elect to bowl first. Action to begin shortly.