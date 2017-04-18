West Indies’ explosive batsman Chris Gayle on Tuesday reached the pinnacle of his illustrious T20 career as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) front man became the first batsman to register 10,000 in T20 cricket.

Gayle, who is the facade of team RCB created history during the 20th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The self proclaimed ‘Universal Boss’ has now added another milestone in the cricketing record books despite struggling with the bat in the initial stages of the tournament.

For the 37-year-old expectations are always high as he kick-started the season 10 of the IPL needing only 25 runs to complete the milestone.

Interestingly, the tall man from Jamaica has already breached the 10,000-run mark in both first-class and limited format of the game.

The one of a kind record is expected to last long as Gayle is currently eyeing a blockbuster of a night, full of explosive batting against the team led by Suresh Raina, who are sitting above rock bottom RCB in the IPL season 10.