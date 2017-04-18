Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta acknowledged on Tuesday that the Catalan football giants have to provide a perfect performance to turn around the 0-3 deficit against Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Camp Nou stadium here on Wednesday.

In March, Barcelona made a historical comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, after a 0-4 defeat at the Parc des Princes with a 6-1 victory at home here, reports Efe.

Barcelona find themselves in the same situation on Wednesday, but this time against Juventus’ almost impermeable defence.

On the first leg in Turin, Iniesta said, “It was a tough loss, but we’re potent; we can sow doubt in our opponents and try to turn the tables.”

“Tomorrow, we have to play a perfect game. We have to create the maximum number of chances and score goals,” he added.

Asked whether Barcelona can make another comeback, the veteran midfielder said, “Twice? It’s complicated, but if we can get close and create uncertainty in our opponents, the team will have a chance.”

Iniesta also believes that Wednesday’s match has many similarities to the PSG encounter. He explained that “it’s similar in that we have to score goals and give our rivals little chance to do so. Mentality is key from the opening minute. We have to score goals, and the earlier, the better.”