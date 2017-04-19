Atletico Madrid chief coach Diego Simeone has denied any contacts with the Argentine Football Association about his taking charge of the national team.

“No, I haven’t spoken with anybody from the AFA,” he said on Monday in response to a question from reporters ahead of Atletico’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg here against Leicester City, reports Efe.

The AFA dismissed coach Edgardo Bauza last week after Albiceleste — playing without the suspended Lionel Messi — lost a World Cup qualifier to Bolivia to fall out of the top four slots that ensure berths in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Speculation about a successor to Bauza has centred on former Argentina captain and midfield star Simeone and on Jorge Sampaoli, currently coach of Sevilla, who sit just behind third-place Atletico in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid have won five trophies with Simeone at the helm, including the La Liga title and the UEFA Europa League. The club also reached the Champions League final in two of the last three seasons under Simeone.