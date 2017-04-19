Defending champions Real Madrid booked their ticket to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after overcoming the mighty Bayern Munich 4-2 in a match hampered with drama, controversies and goals.

Star man Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal galore serenaded echoes of silence for the Bavarian giants at the Santiago Bernabeu, which settled a 6-goal thrilling quarterfinal contest.

The Portuguese superstar landed his first leg goal scoring form in the second by scoring a memorable hattrick to cement his name in the all time Champions league greats after becoming the first player to score 100 Champions League goals.

Despite taking an initial blow in second half from Bayern through returning striker Robert Lewandowski in the 51st minute Real were rescued by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo with a sublime header assisted by Casemiro.

Within minutes of equalizing, the overjoyed Madrid fans witnessed a shocking own goal through captain Sergio Ramos in a strange sequence of events.

The sea-saw tie started paving way for Real when Arturo Vidal received a controversial second yellow leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side with 10 men.

A bunch of tired legs during extra time saw Bayern on the receiving end when Ronaldo’s left footed strike erupted the Bernabeu in the 104th minute.

The 32-year-old later completed his hattrick when Marcelo steamrolled Bayern defense by schooling 3 defenders leaving Ronaldo for a easy tapping.

In the end it was Marco Asensio who put the game to bed and made sure the night was not just a Cristiano Ronaldo show.

The Whites have now sealed their place in the semis for the seventh season in a row which is something no other club has managed since the tournament’s inception.