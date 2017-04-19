Leicester City has to be given due credit for being the only English club in the last 8 teams surviving in the Champions League. That said: Leicester City is out of the Champions League.

At the King Power Stadium, Leicester City executed a relentless performance by staying head to head with Atletico Madrid. While their Premier League position is rueful, they were one of the favourites to actually move ahead in the Champions League.

Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid scored the first goal at the 26th minute of the game. Needing three goals, Jamie Vardy equalised later with a far post shot.

Leicester City did everything it could to reinvigorate the team into stepping back into the game. While they didn’t fall short of execution, they were not able to overpower Atletico Madrid who have played and won the Champions League before.

Albeit they lost, the Foxes were seen out by their fans with a standing ovation.