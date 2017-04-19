Every Premier League season is different from its predecessor; however, no observation of the league would exist if it wasn’t shocking. From Tottenham’s titanic rise to the Premier League ladder to Leicester City’s massive fall, we cover facts that might come as a shock to football fans.

Sunderland are currently last in the Premier League while Chelsea are at the top. While that’s the top and the bottom, we’ll cover the ground on which it stands.

1. Arsenal are 19 points away from Bournemouth but 21 points away from leader Chelsea

2. The top seven in the Premier League have +22 goal difference while the bottom 13 have negative goal differences

3. West Ham United has lost as many matches as Middlesbrough (16)

4. Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have more draws and Chelsea and Tottenham combined (12)

5. Tottenham are the only ones who have conceded single figures at home (8)

6. Manchester United’s home goals (23) is less than Watford, Bournemouth and Hull City

7. Arsenal and Liverpool have conceded more goals than the total of Middlesbrough (37)

8. West Ham United and Chelsea have scored same amount of away goals (26)

9. Manchester United and Manchester City have scored more away goals than home

10. Manchester United have drawn 9 times at Old Trafford. Chelsea has none.