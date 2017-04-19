Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss up to eight weeks of football due to injury, the German club’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said.

Neuer fractured his left foot during his side’s 2-4 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid. Bayern were knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage with a 3-6 aggregate loss.

The Bayern goalkeeper sustained the injury during Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal during extra-time of the Champions League clash.

“Neuer will miss eight weeks,” Rummenigge told German publication Sport Bild, which reported that Neuer was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

The match saw a lot of controversy with questions over the second and third goals scored by Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. Bayern’s Arturo Vidal was also shown a red card in the second half for what appeared to be clean tackle on Marco Asensio.

“He sustained the injury during the third goal, which was offside. I am incredibly angry. We were robbed,” Neuer said.

Later, Bayern announced on their website that Neuer had indeed fractured his foot and that the Germany international would be further assessed when the team returns to Munich.

“Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot according to an initial diagnosis,” the statement on the Bayern website said.

“Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment.”