Having survived the Punjab test, the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday will face the challenge from Delhi Daredevils in Hyderabad.

Aiming to make their fourth win on a trot in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, David Warner-led Hyderabad will count on their impeccable home run so far — beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab — at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to move up the ladder in the points table, before the team heads to a series of away games.

Contrary, the Daredevils riding in a good form and having defeated Hyderabad twice last year, Delhi captain Zaheer Khan will want to use the leverage to get back to winning days as the IPL season intensifies.

In fact, Delhi is the only team the defending champions could not pass through during their run to IPL campaign in 2016.

Fresh from their latest win, Sun Risers Hyderabad will be very charged after their scintillating performance against King Xi Punjab.

Hyderabad Captain David Warner is leading the side with an impressive all-around performance so far. Apart from being the Orange cap holder — 235 runs from 5 matches — Warner has been brilliant in the way he has marshalled the troops.

He is well supported by the team and especially the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Moises Henriques and experienced Ashish Nehra.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has started this years’ IPL right where he left last time. The Purple cap holder — 15 wickets in 5 matches — has been industrious and has been instrumental in providing the early breakthrough and bowl with a tidy spell.

#Bhuvi has conceded fewer than 21 runs in 4 out of 5 matches, ideal for this format 👌. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #StatsThatMatter pic.twitter.com/cjpBwWuFuS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 19, 2017

The other in the line for the Purple cap is the Hyderabad Afghan entrant Rashid Khan. With 9 wickets so far he has been a trouble maker for the opposition right from the start of the IPL.

Naman Ojha is playing well in the middle and provides stability in times of early collapse of the top order.

Hyderabad coach VVS Laxman will be a little concerned about Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques. Both the explosive batsmen have so far been failing to convert a good start into a big total. Laxman must have advised then to not throw away their wicket in a rush to score runs.

The form of Yuvraj Singh will also mean a lot to Hyderabad fortune. After the first match blitz, the left-handed batsman has given away good starts in an attempt to accelerate the innings. Yuvraj will have to back his skills and not go after every delivery— plan the assault instead.

Sunrisers will bring Nehra in the playing XI after he missed the last game with an injury. His absence makes it difficult to contain the leakage of runs in the middle overs of the match.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, are coming into the game after a spirited performance in a losing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Zaheer Khan-led Delhi is looking promising and undoubtedly is playing the best game so far in all eight seasons combined together.

Coached under Rahul Dravid, the team has an inventory of young players led by Zak’s experience.

With Sanju Samson back among the run getter, the stylish right-handed batsman form is very vital for the good starts if the team wants to go for the long marathon in IPL.

Samson is well supported by Sam Billings (125 runs in 4 matches) and Rishab Pant (141 runs in 45 matches) have been the backbone for Delhi. Both the batsmen are able to get the essential runs in the middle of the inning and push the throttle towards the death overs.

Only a few hours to go before our #DilliBoys take on the defending champions. C’mon Dilli! #SRHvDD pic.twitter.com/wzuuB5pFo1 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 19, 2017

Dravid will be a little concerned about Karun Nair’s dismal form in the IPL so far. The Karnataka batsman with a Test triple ton under his belt has not been performing to the likes of his talent. Nair — 25 runs in 3 match—needs to get back to basics and begin justifying his selection in the playing XI.

Delhi looks a very well settled bowling outfit. Led by the captain himself, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has done a good job so far in the tournament.

The inclusion of Angelo Mathews back in the side is a major boost to the team. The Sri Lankan cricketer adds to the arsenal of both batting and bowling unit.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal has been on the sluggish side for the last two games. If played on the same pitch, today’s game will be another low scorer — leaving a lot to be done by the bowlers.

Both the teams will want to bat first and back their bowlers to exploit the conditions in the latter half of the game.

It’s a game of ball-to-ball development in Hyderabad

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad

David A Warner (c), TD Agarwal, RK Bhui, Bipul Sharma, BCJ Cutting, S Dhawan, ER Dwivedi, MC Henriques, DJ Hooda, CJ Jordan, S Kaul, B Kumar, B Laughlin, A Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, A Nehra, NV Ojha, Rashid Khan, V Shankar, BB Sran, PV Tambe, KS Williamson, Yuvraj Singh

Team Delhi Daredevils

Zaheer Khan (c), AR Bawne, KK Ahmed, CJ Anderson, M Ashwin, SW Billings, CR Brathwaite, PJ Cummins, Q de Kock, BW Hilfenhaus, SS Iyer, AD Mathews, CV Milind, A Mishra, Mohammed Shami, CH Morris, S Nadeem, KK Nair, RR Pant, Pratyush Singh, K Rabada, NA Saini, SV Samson, Shashank Singh, AP Tare, J Yadav