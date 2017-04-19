Second-seeded Novak Djokovic had to come back from 4-5 deficit in the deciding set to beat local player Gilles Simon 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the second round of the men’s singles competition at the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament here.

Also on Tuesday, top French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was shocked 7-6 (3), 2-6, 3-6 by fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in his first match since the birth of his son, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was the first appearance for Djokovic on clay after his success in last year’s French Open. The world No. 2 committed many unforced errors, and had needed to win three consecutive games to make a comeback from a 4-5 deficit in the third set to seal victory.

“After I was 6-3, 2-1 up, I felt like I had the control of the match, but since then I started to make some unforced errors,” Djokovic said after the match.

“He was two, three points away from winning it. Finally, I got out of that tricky situation, which was probably the most positive thing I take from today,” he added.

Tsonga took time off following the birth of his first child in March, and he may find it a bit difficult to get back to form in his return.

Tsonga wasted a 7-6 (3) win in the first set, as Mannarino took away the next two sets at 6-2 and 6-3.

Djokovic and Mannarino were joined in the last 16 stage by 10th seed David Goffin and 16th seed Pablo Cuevas.