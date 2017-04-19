Having survived the Punjab test, the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday will face the challenge from Delhi Daredevils in Hyderabad.

Aiming to make their fourth win on a trot in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, David Warner-led Hyderabad will count on their impeccable home run so far — beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab —at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to move up the ladder in the points table, before the team heads to a series of away games.

Contrary, the Daredevils riding in a good form and having defeated Hyderabad twice last year, Delhi captain Zaheer Khan will want to use the leverage to get back to winning days as the IPL season intensifies.

In fact, Delhi is the only team the defending champions could not pass through during their run to IPL campaign in 2016.

08: 25 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, SRH 31/1

4.6: Williamson takes a single off the last ball

4.5: Dhawan takes a quick single. Good bowling by Zaheer. He is giving no room to Dhawan to free his arms

4.4: Williamson rises on toes to flick to deep mid-wicket for a single

4.3: Williamson makes room, Zaheer follows. Another dot ball

4.2: Another dot ball. Zaheer mixing it well

4.1: Zaheer Khan into the attack, Williamson pushes the ball to short mid on for no run

08: 20 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, SRH 28/1

3.6: Dhawan plays a dot to end the over

3.5: Dhawan punches to point fielder, no chance for a run

3.4: FOUR! Dhawan bounces on the short pitch delivery from Morris to fine leg for a boundary. Too much of width there for Dhawan

3.3: Morris bowls into the pads, Williamson plays to onside for a single.

3.2: FOUR! Williamson cuts the ball to deep backward point boundary. Inquisitive timing

3.1: Morris continues, Dhawan open the bat for a single to third-man

08: 15 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, SRH 18/1

2.6: Dhawan takes a single to end the over

2.5: Williamson takes a single off back foot to cover

2.4: Dhawan cuts to cover point for a single

2.3: Williamson chips to on side for a single

2.2: Dot ball by Williamson

2.1: Kane Williamson is the new batsman, Jayant continues. Williamson off the strike with a couple to deep mid wicket

08: 11 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, SRH 12/1. Good over for Delhi

1.6: Dot to end the over

1.5: WICKET! leading edge of Warner’s bat, easy catch for Amit Mishra inside the inner circle. SRH 12/1

1.4: Morris throws wide, Warner follows and fails to connect. Dot ball

1.2: Dhawan drives to cover for a single, thanks to the misfield

1.3: Dhawan flashes, fuller delivery by Morris. No run

1.1: Chris Morris into the attack, Warner takes a quick single to mid-off. Still no sign of Zaheer Khan

08: 06 PM IST | 1 over bowled, SRH 10/0

0.6: Warner keeps strike. 1 run off the last ball

0.5: Dhawan takes a single to mid off

0.4: Warner takes a single to mid on. Jayant is bowling middle and leg stump length

0.3: Ball hits Warner’s pads, no run

0.2: Quick single to Dhawan to short fine leg

0.1: FREE HIT! Dhawan finds the mid-wicket boundary. Dhawan off to a start with a FOUR!

0.1: Jayant Yadav to start, spinner into the attack straight away. Warner gets off the mark straight away, jayant starts with a NO BALL!

08: 00 PM IST | Hyderabad openers Shikhar Dhawan and skipper David Warner are in the middle. They will have to ensure a good start for the incoming Sunrisers batsmen to cash on. Zaheer Khan is most likely to lead the bowling department for Delhi — surprise, Jayant Yadav will The match Begins!

07: 42 PM IST | Both SRH and DD have made changes to their team — Kate Williamson replaces spinner Nabi and Mohammed Siraj makes his debut replacing Sran for Sunrisers; Jayant Yadav comes in for Delhi.

07: 39 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for both the teams:

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha(w), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul

Team Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan(c), Sanju Samson, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra

07: 33 PM IST |TOSS TIME! Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi. Daredevils led by Zaheer Khan. No surprise there. A good toss to win for SRH

07: 23 PM IST | Fair Warning for Delhi! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has started this years’ IPL right where he left last time. The Purple cap holder — 15 wickets in 5 matches — has been industrious and has been instrumental in providing the early breakthrough and bowl with a tidy spell.

07: 16 PM IST | Food For Thought! Delhi coach Rahul Dravid will be a little concerned about Karun Nair’s dismal form in the IPL so far. The Karnataka batsman with a Test triple ton under his belt has not been performing to the likes of his talent. Nair — 25 runs in 3 match—needs to get back to basics and begin justifying his selection in the playing XI.

07: 10 PM IST | Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal has been on the sluggish side for the last two games. If played on the same pitch, today’s game will be another low scorer — leaving a lot to be done by the bowlers.

Both the teams will want to bat first and back their bowlers to exploit the conditions in the latter half of the game.

Watch out for all the twists and turns on display tonight.#SRHvDD#DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/Xn7cnEhdb8 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 19, 2017

07: 05 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 21st match of IPL 2017 being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Uppal between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils.