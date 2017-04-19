Bayern Munich submitted a formal complaint to UEFA on Wednesday regarding the behaviour of the Spanish police against their fans during the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Santiago Bernabeu a day earlier.

The German club said in a statement that during the half-time break of Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Real Madrid on Tuesday, there were partly violent attacks by the Spanish police against FC Bayern Munich fans, reports Efe.

Bayern also believed the police’s actions were inappropriate and excessive, and a complaint has already been filed to UEFA.

The Bavarian giant also asked for an explanation for the incidents from Spanish security forces.

Skirmishes took place after the end of the first half of the quarter-finals second leg that ended 4-2 for the Spanish hosts.