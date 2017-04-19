Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas beat Marcin Matkowski of Poland and Austrian Alexander Peya to enter the second round of the men’s doubles event at the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Cuevas overcame a strong challenge to win the first round clash 6-3, 6-7, 10-2 in one hour and 27 minutes at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

The Indo-Uruguayan combination will meet Raven Klaasen of South Africa and American Rajeev Ram in the second round. Ram and Klaasen were handed a bye in the first round.

In the singles competition, top seeded Andy Murray of Britain beat Giles Muller of Luxembourg 7-5 , 7-5 in a tough second round encounter that lasted just under two hours.

Third seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland also entered the third round with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.