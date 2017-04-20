Barcelona’s 0-0 draw against Juventus on Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg has sealed their elimination from the Champions League. Earlier, Barcelona’s errors in last week’s match resulted in a 3-0 defeat by Juventus.

Despite Dybala’s double, a Chiellini header and firing plenty of shots at Gianluigi Buffon’s goal, Barca did not look capable of repeating their heroic comeback in the last 16 against Paris St Germain.

While speaking to media, Luis Enrique said, “I will remember what happened in the first half in the Juventus Stadium for a very long time. Our participation in this tournament this season has been unforgettable but we had a very poor first half in Turin and that has cost us dear.”

Around 19 shots were taken at the goal with Lionel Messi sending four shots off target. Also the hurried attempts to beat the Italian goalkeeper by Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Sergi Roberto proved to be futile.

Commenting on the Barcelona vs Juventus match, the coach, Luis Enrique who will be leaving the club at the end of the season after coaching them for 3 years said, “We needed to be more calm and more lucid. We tried to do everything; we had a lot of shots on goal but only had one on target. We had a great attitude and made a huge effort so it’s a shame”.

The saddened coach said, “We leave this game feeling sad but we can’t blame anyone. We tried everything until the end and kept fighting to create chances but none of them went in. I’m annoyed we couldn’t win the game because we tried with all our strength but we couldn’t find the path to their goal.”

After Barcelona’s Champions League exit, they are all set to face their rivals Real Madrid on Sunday in a potential title-deciding Clasico. Barcelona, have won the last two titles and trail Real Madrid by three points in the standings having played one game more.