Amitabh Chaudhary has been appointed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) representative for International Cricket Council (ICC) at the April 24 meeting. Chaudhary, has said that his priority will be in the interest of cricket when he sits to discuss the three major revenue model with the other ICC members.

The new appointee said that it hopes that ICC will agree with BCCI to carry on with the current model till the Annual General Meeting in June. In case ICC refuses, necessary steps will be taken to safeguard Indian cricket’s interest.

Chaudhary said, “Too early to speculate on those lines, we have taken the decision at the SGM to ask the ICC to continue with the current model till June and that is all I would like to comment on at present.”

As per the current model, which is being asked by BCCI to be followed till June, puts India, Australia and England on the receiving end of major share revenues. The BCCI officials think that this is the right model to be followed as India generates the maximum revenue.

However, ICC feels that the equitable distribution of revenues among the members is the need of the hour.

When asked about exiting from the Champions Trophy, Amit said, “According to the rule, you either pull out of all ICC events or none. There is no concept of pulling out of just one event. But yes, that step has not been discussed yet.”

While speaking to a sports daily, a senior BCCI official said, “It is an idea that has been floated that the BCCI might be given a slightly higher share as compared to the other members, but that does not really solve the purpose. Would you not want the best appraisal if you have brought maximum business to your company? Or would you be happy to share the fruits of your effort with those who are not even part of your endeavour? We don’t see anything wrong in our demand.”

Following the announcement of Champions Trophy, Australia today announced their 15-member squad which includes: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Starc (foot) and Lynn (shoulder) are both currently on the sidelines due to injury but are expected to be fit in plenty of time for Australia’s tournament opener on June 2.

Following Australia’s footsteps, South Africa also gave out the names of their squad for Champions Trophy.

South African squad includes: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel.