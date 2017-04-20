Rising Pune Supergiant’s (RPS) skipper Steve Smith, on a six day break from duties in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), took off to Dubai to join his wife and child in Dubai.

The Australian captain, who had replaced Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the RPS outfit, took to his twitter handle to share his excitement.

RPS are languishing on the points table at the seventh position having won only two of their five matches despite some big names like Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni and Smith himself in their line-up. The two wins for RPS has come against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Rising Pune Supergiant will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 22.