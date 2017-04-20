The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a criminal complaint against former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni by an Andhra Pradesh resident following his depiction as Lord Vishnu by a business magazine.

Quashing the criminal complaint, the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that the ingredients of the offence alleged in the criminal complaint amounting to hurting the religious feelings of the complainant are not made out.

Another bench of the apex court had in September last year quashed an identical complaint filed by another complainant before a court in Bengaluru.

In the magazine cover that was released in 2013, Dhoni –dressed up as Lord Vishnu — was seen holding several objects in his hands, including a shoe.

A court in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh had issued a non-bailable warrant against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

That had prompted Dhoni to approach the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings against him.