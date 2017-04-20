Fast bowlers James Pattinson and John Hastings have recovered from their injuries to return to the Australian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England next month.

“We have selected a very exciting, well-balanced squad that will give us plenty of options with both batting and bowling, depending on the conditions.”

“We are in a very fortunate position at the moment with a large number of quality players available for selection, as such this was a very difficult team to choose and there have been some unlucky players on this occasion,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

Talking of the international return of Pattinson and Hastings, Hohns asserted that their experience of playing county cricket in England will help them adapt to the local conditions.

“Both James and John have made very good returns from injury and are bowling well for their respective teams in the English County competition as well as both contributing well with the bat,” Hohns said.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc and Chris Lynn have also been included in the 15-man squad as they make their return from injury.

Lynn has displayed excellent form during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament although Mitchell is yet to return to competitive cricket since picking up an injury during the recently concluded Test series in India.

“When you also add Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to the fast bowling artillery, it becomes a very exciting proposition for Australian cricket,” Hohns said.

“Our medical staff will continue to monitor Mitchell and Chris’ recovery from their injuries but we are hopeful they will be fit in time for the team’s departure on May 18.”

Batting all-rounder Moises Henriques has been re-called to the side having last played for the national one-day squad against Sri Lanka in August last year.

However, all-rounder James Faulkner has been omitted from the side.

“James has been a consistent performer for the one-day squad for several years. However, with players such as Pattinson, Cummins and Hastings coming back to full fitness and the emergence of Marcus Stoinis, James was squeezed out of the squad and an unlucky omission,” Hohns said.

The squad:

Steven Smith (C), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.