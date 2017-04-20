Desperate to get back to the winning days, Kings XI Punjab on Thursday will lock horns with Mumbai Indians as the Indian Premier League moves to Indore’s Holkar Stadium for match number 22 of the IPL campaign.

Having lost three games in the trot — Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders — Maxwell’s side is looking a little rusty despite having kicked off their IPL campaign with a bang.

Contrary, Mumbai started on a patchy note has gathered momentum and the team has synched well and registered fascinating four win — Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets and Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets — in their last four games.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will want to cash on Mumbai’s good form and gather as keep moving in the points table.

IPL LIVE — Ball-by-ball update of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians

09: 59 PM IST | 2 overs bowled MI 21/0

1.6: Buttler swings and misses the slow delivery from Ishant

1.5: Parthiv tries to flick to fine leg, will take 1 run (leg byes)

1.4: FOUR! Parthiv drives to sweeper cover for a boundary. Marginally short from Ishant, handsome shot by Parthiv

1.3: Buttler shuffles across the off stump, Ishant Sharma bowls straight to his pads. Leg bye (1 run), Buttler rotates the strike

1.2: FOUR! Buttler guides the ball to square of the wicket for a boundary

1.1: Ishant Sharma into the attack, Parthiv opens teh bat to guide ball to third-man for a single

09: 54 PM IST | 1 over bowled MI 10/0

0.6: SIX! Buttler steers the ball over deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum

0.5: Another dot ball

0.4: Dot ball to Buttler

0.3: Parthiv takes a single to deep mid-wicket

0.3: WIDE!

0.2: Buttler takes a single to off side for a single

0.1: Sandeep to start bowling for Punjab, Parthiv gets off the mark with a single

09: 50 PM IST | Mumbai Indians openers Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler in the middle to start the chase

09: 30 PM IST | 20 overs bowled KXIP 198/4

19.6: Amla takes a single off the last bowl.

19.5: Axar takes a single. Good yorker by Malinga

19.4: Axar takes a couple to deep mid wicket

19.3: Amla gets a single to deep square leg

19.2: SIX! Amla gets to his HUNDRED with a maximum to fine leg. First T20 ton for Hashim Amla

19.1: SIX! Amla gets a top edge, ball flies to third man boundary for a maximum

19.1: Lasith Malinga to bowl the last over, drifts to leg side. WIDE!

09: 30 PM IST | 19 overs bowled KXIP 180/4

18.6: Axar plays a dot

18.6: WIDE!

18.5: Amla takes a single to mid off

18.4: FOUR! Amla guides the ball to fine leg boundary

18.3: FREE-HIT! Bumrah bowls a good bouncer

18.3: NO BALL! Amla flicks to backward square leg for a couple

18.2: Axar takes a single to short cover. Amla back in the strike

18.1: Bumrah continues to new batsman Axar Patel. starts with a dot

09: 24 PM IST | 18 overs bowled KXIP 170/4

17.6: FOUR! Amla plays upper cut to third man boundary

17.5 Third dot in a row, McClenaghan is firing at good pace

17.4: Another dot to Amla.

17.3: Swing and a miss by Amla, no run

17.2: WICKET! Stoinis tries to go maximum straight away, good catch in the deep by Pollard. KXIP 166/4

17.1: McClenaghan back into the attack. Leg bye (1 run), Amla rotates the strike

09: 20 PM IST | 17 overs bowled KXIP 165/3

16.6: Amla takes a single off the last ball

16.5: Stoinis takes a single, gets off the mark

16.4: Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman, starts with a dot

16.3: WICKET! Glenn Maxwell 40(18) is bowled by Bumrah. Some relief for Mumbai. KXIP 163/3

16.2: Amla takes a single to square of the wicket

16.1: Bumraj into the attack, Leg bye (1 run) Maxwell rotates the strike

09: 14 PM IST | 16 overs bowled KXIP 161/2

15.6: FOUR! Full toss on pads, Amla says thank you

15.5: Good slow ball from Malinga, misses Amla’s off stump

15.4: FOUR! As straight as an arrow

15.3: SIX! Amla launches the ball over square of the wicket

15.3: WIDE! Malinga tries to get it away from Amla’s arc, drifts a short outside off stump

15.2: SIX! Malinga bowls slow, Amla sends out of the park

15.1: Malinga into the attack, Maxwell takes a single to deep mid wicket

09: 05 PM IST | 15 overs bowled KXIP 139/2

14.6: Amla plays a dot

14.5: Maxwell takes a single to deep mid wicket, relief to McClenaghan

14.4: FREE-HIT! Maxwell generates powerful flick

14.4: FOUR! Absolutely clinical from Maxwell. its a NO ball as well

14.3: FOUR! What a shot to deep mid wicket. McClenaghan feels the heat

14.2: SIX! Same ball by McClenaghan, same result

14.1: SIX! McClenaghan into the attack, Maxwell sends the full-length ball to over straight boundary

08: 59 PM IST | 14 overs bowled KXIP 111/2

13.6: maxwell takes a single to long on

13.5: FOUR! Maxwell hammers the ball to deep backward point boundary

13.4: FOUR! Short ball from Bumrah, takes the ouitside edge of bat; ball flies to thrd man boundary

13.3: Amla flicks to square leg for a single

13.2: Maxwell gets off the strike with a single to mid wicket

13.1: Bumrah into the attack, starts with a good bouncer to Maxwell. No run

08: 55 PM IST | 13 overs bowled KXIP 100/2

12.6: maxwell plays for a single to long off. HUNDRED for Kings XI Punjab

12.5: Amla takes a single to long on

12.4: Leg bye (1 run), Maxwell rotates the strike

12.3: Amla takes a single to sweeper cover

12.2: Dot ball to Amla

12.2: WIDE!

12.1: FOUR! Amla greets Krunal with a boundary to off side

08: 50 PM IST | 12 overs bowled KXIP 91/2

11.6: Dot to end the over

11.5: Amla takes a quick single to covers. FIFTY for Amla

11.4: FOUR! Amla punches straight down the wicket to straight boundary

11.3: Glen maxwell is the new batsman. Gets off the mark straight away with a single to long on

11.2: Amla takes a single to long on

11.1: FOUR! Malinga back into the attack, Amla opens the face of the bat for a boundary to deep backward point

08: 46 PM IST | 11 overs bowled KXIP 80/2

10.6: WICKET! Saha 11(15) is clean bowled by Krunal

10.6: WIDE!

10.5: Amla takes a single to deep mid wicket

10.4: Saha takes a single to long off. Both the batsmen are trying to accelerate the scoring rate

10.3: Amla takes a single to backward square leg

10.2: SIX! Amla lofts Krunal over long on boundary for a maximum

10.1: Krunal continues, Saha takes a single to sweeper cover

08: 42 PM IST | 10 overs bowled KXIP 69/1

9.6: Saha takes a single off the last ball

9.5: Saha is beaten by Bumrah. That ball bounced a liottle more then Saha anticipated

9.4: Saha chips to the leg side, will take a couple. Nothing convincing about that shot from Saha

9.3: Saha plays a dot ball. He wanted to charge down the track, Bumrah drops the line. Good bowling

9.2: Amla punches to deep mid-wicket for a single

9.1: Jaspreet Bumrah brought into the attack, Amla cuts to square third man for a single

08: 38 PM IST | 9 overs bowled KXIP 61/1

8.6: Amla takes a single to long off

8.5: Saha charges, does not connect. Will get a single to long on

8.4: Amla takes a single to square of the wicket

8.3: Saha punches off backfoot to square of the wicket for a single

8.2: Leg bye (1 run), Amla rotates the strike

8.1: Krunal continues, starts with a dot ball

08: 34 PM IST | 8 overs bowled KXIP 58/1

7.6: Amla takes a single to finish the over. Another good over by Harbhajan

7.5: Amla punches down the wicket for a couple to long on

7.4: Saha comes down the track, takes a single

7.3: Amla plays off the backfoot, flicks to deep mid wicket for a single

7.2: Amla makes room, Bhajji follows. No run

7.1: Harbhajan back into the attack, Saha pushes to mid on for a single

08: 31 PM IST | 7 overs bowled KXIP 52/1

6.6: Single of the last ball to backward square leg for Saha

6.5: Amla takes a single to mid on. Krunal bowling very flat

6.4: Saha takes a single to mid off, Saha gets off the mark

6.3: Amla takes a single to mid on

6.2: Amla flicks to mid-wicket for a couple

6.1: Krunal Pandya into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Amla

08: 27 PM IST | 6 overs bowled KXIP 46/1. End of Power-Play

5.6: Saha is the new batsman, starts with a dot

5.5: WICKET! Shaun Marsh 26(21) departs, Pollard takes an easy catch. McClenaghan strikes, KXIP 46/1

5.4: FOUR! very short ball by McClenaghan, Marsh pulls to mid wicket boundary

5.3: Dot ball to Marsh

5.2: Amla takes a single to point

5.1: McClenaghan back into the attack, Amla welcomes with a handsome cover drive. Will get two runs

08: 20 PM IST | 5 overs bowled KXIP 39/0

4.6: Marsh Cuts, can’t get through the point. No run

4.5: Marsh pushes the ball to short mid on, no run

4.4: Dot ball to Marsh

4.3: Amla takes a quick single to mid on

4.2: SIX! Amla picks the good length delivery from Malinga and dispatches the ball over long on boundary for maximum

4.1: Lasith Malinga into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Amla

08: 16 PM IST | 4 overs bowled KXIP 32/0

3.6: Dot ball to end the over

3.5: Amla takes a single to deep mid wicket

3.4: Marsh takes a single to short fine leg

3.3: FOUR! Short and wide from Harbhajan, Marsh plays to square of the wicket boundary

3.2: Marsh pushes to mid on, no run

3.1: Harbhajan Singh brought into the attack, starts with a dot. Harbhajan has bowled really well so far in the tournament

08: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled KXIP 26/0

2.6: Dot ball to Amla

2.5: Marsh takes a single to backward point. That was a slower delivery from H Pandya

2.4: FOUR! Another short pitched delivery, Marsh cuts to cover boundary. That’s two in s row by Marsh

2.3: FOUR! Pandya pitches short and gives room for Marsh to open his arms to deep backward point

2.2: Pandya strays towards leg side, ball kisses Amla’s pads and a single to third-man

2.1: Hardik Pandya continues, Marsh flicks to short mid wicket for a single

08: 08 PM IST | 2 overs bowled KXIP 15/0

1.6: Marsh takes a single to end the over. Ball took outside edge and went to short mid wicket

1.5: Amla plays uppish drive to mid off, will take a single

1.4: FOUR! Amla cuts to deep backward point boundary. ball was in the air, hard chance for Nitish Rana

1.3: Another dot ball. Amla wanted a single, Marsh says no

1.2: Amla shuffeles acrossthe off stump, Mumbai appeals for a cought behind; Umpire says no. Dot ball

1.1: Mitchell McClenaghan into the attack, Marsh takes a single to mid on

08: 03 PM IST | 1 over bowled KXIP 8/0

0.6: Couple off the last ball to Amla

0.5: Marsh takes a single to cover

0.4: Dot ball to Marsh

0.3: FOUR! Short and wide from H Pandya, Marsh cuts to mid off boundary

0.2: Marsh plays a dot

0.1: Hardik Pandya starts for Mumbai. Amala gets off the mark straight away with a single to mid off. First, runs on board for Punjab

07: 58 PM IST | MATCH BEGINS! Kings XI Punjab openers Shaun marsh and Hasim Amla are in the middle to open the innings. Amla will take the strike. Hardik Pandya will start the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians

07: 45 PM IST | Here is the playing XI for Mumbai and Punjab

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel (w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Team Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Ishant Sharma

NOTE: Manan Vohra is sick and will not play today

07: 35 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the won the toss and decided to bowl first. Glenn Maxwell led Kings XI Punjab will come out and set the target against Mumbai Indians in Indore.

07: 30 PM IST | Team batting second has won all the 4 games played at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Expect so surprise, both Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma will want to bowl first and exploit the conditions the pitch offers.

07: 25 PM IST | Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have played 18 matches the IPL, with both the teams winning nine games each. With the pitch offering some initial movement to the bowlers, both the captains will like to bat second after winning the toss at Holkar Stadium. A win today will take Mumbai to the top of the table; for Punjab, it will be a sigh of relief after suffering three blows on a trot.

07: 20 PM IST | Mumbai Indians contrary to their last nine IPL seasons have turned their luck around with some spirited performances. With four wins in a trot and Captain Rohit Sharma hinting of getting back in the groove, Coach Mahela Jayawardene is amongst the most comfortable managers in the dugout.

Mumbai middle order, especially the likes of Nitish Rana and Kieron Pollard has played very well so far in the tournament. While Nitish Rana — 193 runs in 5 matches — has caught everyone’s attention; Pollard — 164 runs in 5 matches — has batted with added responsibility and has been instrumental in crafting victories for MI against RCB and Gujarat Lions.

The Pandya brother duo has also been very influential in the team’s run so far. Both Hardik and Krunal have put up a show of their own — together they have scored 169 runs and shared 7 wickets in the 5 matches.

The boys are ready to hand each other a high-🖐️, as the team prepares for the battle in Indore! #MI #CricketMeriJaan #KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/p2DFNWPNjQ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2017

07: 15 PM IST | Kings XI Punjab comes back to the Holkar Stadium for today’s game with a cushion of 100% win record. Punjab has played two matches — defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets and Rising Pune Supergiant by 6 wickets — in Indore, which is also their new home this season.

Captain Glenn Maxwell’s recent form adds to the misery as others except for Hasim Amla and Manan Vohra have misfired so far.

The boys are on the move! They’ve left for the stadium as we get ready to play our final game in Indore! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/Oco9rkBpvi — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 20, 2017

07: 05: PM IST | A look at how all the eight teams have fared so far as IPL completes 21 matches of this season.

#IPL – Here’s how the Points Table looks like at the end of Match 21 pic.twitter.com/psxKOumfM7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2017

07: 00 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 22nd match of IPL 2017 being played at Holkar Stadium, in Indore between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.