FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is confident that his team can shrug off the disappointment of their Champions League quarter-final defeat against Juventus and will be ready for Sunday’s Spanish league clash against Real Madrid.

Barcelona could not recover from a 0-3 first leg setback against Juventus, drawing the home fixture 0-0 at Nou Camp Stadium here on Wednesday night.

“We are human, of course something is going to affect us. On Sunday there’s another big match, and we’ll go there to compete and try and win,” Pique was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

“Even if we are not in our best moment, I believe we can go there and win,” he added

If they lose to Real Madrid again on Sunday, it would leave them six points behind their title rivals having played a game more.

“Picking yourself up after a defeat like this is hard, but we have the best motivation a Cule can have,” Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

“It will be as special as ever and it’s a marvellous stimulus: a key game against the leader, a direct opponent. We have to get ready and compete and I am sure we will do that,” he added.