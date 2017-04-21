Marcus Rashford’s goal in extra-time, on the night of tension, against Anderlecht has got Manchester United into semi-finals of the Europa League. The league holds a huge significance for the team as well as for the manager, Jose Mourinho. The league offers a route into the Champions League, hence making it important.

On the night of the match, United took a lead with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal. However, parity was restored by Anderlecht’s Sofiane Hanni after he scored an equaliser after 32 minutes of the match.

A shocking display of game was seen from Mourinho’s side as they were their own worst enemies as they missed chance after chance of scoring. United’s cause was also undermined by the injuries to Marcos Rojo in the first half and another knee injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

United were facing the prospect of a penalty shootout but Rashford, made the decisive contribution with a brilliant turn and finish from Fellaini’s knockdown.

Even though Manchester United made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League but if they had missed the chance, they would have had only themselves to blame for the loss.

Rashford, Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were all held guilty for the major misses they made which gave out a picture of Manchester United lacking their ‘killer’ touch.

On this occasion, at least, United rescued themselves with Rashford’s goal but Mourinho will know his side must discover the killer touch from somewhere if they are to secure the Champions League place that must be the minimum requirement for this season.

Team manager Mourinho has won nine European home games as manager in the past which includes six with Manchester United. Anderlecht has never won in 18 previous away games against any English sides, conceding in every contest.

After winning over Anderlecht, Manchester United will be switching their focus back to the Premier League as they are set to travel to Burnley on Sunday before heading towards Manchester City on 27 April.