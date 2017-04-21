The semi-final draw of the UEFA Champions League is out and we are in for a slobber knocker of matches as defending champions Real Madrid are lined up to face their noisy neighbours Atletico Madrid in this year’s semi-final.

That means Barcelona conquerors Juventus are paired against this year’s dark horses AS Monaco.

Last year it was Zinedine Zidane’s men who got the better of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in a cliff-hanger that went into a dramatic penalty shootout in search of a winner.

Here is the semi-final draw in full:

Real Madrid (ESP) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)

AS Monaco (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

This year’s semi-final first legs are expected to take place on 2nd and 3rd of May with the return legs scheduled for the following week.

Real Madrid and AS Monaco will play the first leg at home.

The winners of the AS Monaco and Juventus semi-final will be the home side in this year’s Champions League final that will be held in Cardiff.