Golfer Tiger Woods has said he underwent a fourth surgery to relieve his ongoing back pain.

The golfer confirmed on his official website on Thursday that he had undergone the operation at the Texas Back Institute here, reports Efe.

The recovery period for this type of surgery is normally six months, so Woods is likely not to play again this season.

“The surgery went well, and I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain,” said Woods.

“When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long,” he added.

Woods, 41, first underwent back surgery before the 2014 Masters unsuccessfully, and needed further treatment.

He had two more surgeries following the 2015 PGA season and did not play for 15 months.

His last tournament was on February 3 in Dubai, where he fired a birdie-free 77 in the first round, but had to withdraw due to back pain.

Woods decided to go under the knife again after seeking extensive medical advice on the best treatment to overcome his condition.