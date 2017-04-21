With seven minutes 26 seconds left in the second quarter game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James topped Kobe Byrant to move into third place on NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.
The three-point play in the second quarter on Thursday gave James 13 points and 5,641 for his playoff career, passing Kobe for third place on the NBA’s all-time post-season scoring list, reports Xinhua news agency
James reached his mark in his 202nd career playoff game, while Kobe played in 220 post-season contests. He now trails only Michael Jordan (5,987 points) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762) in all-time playoff scoring.
‘The King,’ who scored a game-high 41 points in the Cavaliers’ 119-114 win over the Pacers, also passed Kobe in the number of all-time playoff 3-pointers made for fourth place.