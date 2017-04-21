Tottenham Hotspur football club have announced that their under-23 coach, Ugo Ehiogu, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at the clubs training ground here.

Aged 44, Ehiogu, the former England and Aston Villa defender was on the training field on Thursday morning when he collapsed. Tottenham’s medical team rushed to treat him while an ambulance and a medical assistance car were scrambled to him.

Ehiogu received round-the-clock treatment at the hospital but he could not be saved.

Tottenham’s head of coaching and player development, John McDermott, told the club’s official website: “Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club. Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family.”

Ehiogu made more than 300 appearances for Villa, one of which was in the 2000 FA Cup final loss to Chelsea.