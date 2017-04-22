Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season after he took a bad fall in the match versus Anderlecht.

The Swedish striker suffered a knee injury in the final seconds of the Europa League against Anderlecht. He was going in for a header and landed awkwardly on his feet.

Although he limped away after the match, it was clear that Ibrahimovic’s injury was more than just a small setback. He was replaced by Anthony Martial.

With Manchester United looking to solidify their campaign in the Europa League, an injured Ibrahimovic comes as a big setback. Manchester United is looking to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

They recently defeated Premier League leader Chelsea at Old Trafford.