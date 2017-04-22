Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Both teams made one change to their playing XI with middle-order batsman Washington Sundar making his IPL debut for Pune in place of Rahul Chahar while the visitors have included Bipul Sharma in place of an unwell Yuvraj Singh.

Teams: Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni(WK), Ben Stokes, Daniel Christian, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Jaydev Unadkat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha (WK), Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul.