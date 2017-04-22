Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets on Saturday at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Batting first after losing the toss, David Warner-led SRH scored 176 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the score, RPS got off to a bad start losing Rahane early. However, Tripathy and Dhoni scored some biggies to power their team to a six-wicket victory.

As it happened:

Dhoni strikes a FOUR! And with that Rising Pune Supergiant have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets! What an innings by Dhoni!

End of over 19: RPS 166/4 Dhoni in a roll, big big over for Pune! 19 runs off it. Pune need 11 runs off last 6 balls.

End of over 18: RPS 147/4 Brilliant over for Supergaint, 17 runs off it. Dhoni doing the things here for Pune. You cannot rule out any score as long as this man is on the crease.

End of over 17: RPS 130/4 Tiwary is the new batsman in. Supergiant need 47 runs off last 18 balls.

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar gets Stokes out! Trouble mounting for Supergiant.

BA Stokes c sub (V Shankar) b Kumar 10 (9b 1×4 0x6) SR: 111.11

End of over 16: RPS 121/3 Just six runs off the over. Run chase looking slightly difficult, but doable. Dhoni and Stokes need to go for strokes now.

End of over 15: RPS 115/3 Stokes and Dhoni in the middle for Pune, 62 runs more needed off 30 balls.

End of over 14: RPS 101/3 Ben Stokes is the new batsman in for Pune.

WICKET! Tripathi is run out for 59, Chase getting a tad difficult for Pune here.

RA Tripathi run out 59 (41b 6×4 3×6) SR: 143.90

End of over 13: RPS 98/2 Siraj on the attack, Dhoni smashes him for a FOUR off the very first ball. Siraj makes a good comeback, gives away only three runs off last five balls.

End of over 12: RPS 91/2 Dhoni gets off the mark. RPS need 86 runs off 48 balls.

End of over 11: RPS 87/2 MS Dhoni replaces Smith in the middle.

WICKET! Rashid Khan strikes, sends Smith back.

SPD Smith b Rashid Khan 27 (21b 1×4 2×6) SR: 128.57

End of over 10: RPS 83/1 Steve Smith smashes Bipul Sharma for two awesome SIXES! Captain steering the Pune ship here.

End of over 9: RPS 68/1 Supergiant in comfortable position in the run chase. SRH need a couple of early wickets here.

End of over 8: RPS 61/1 10 3 off the over, time for strategic time-out.

End of over 7: RPS 58/1 Good come back by SRH, only 3 runs off the over.

End of over 6: RPS 55/1 Tripathi on FIRE! He hit Kaul for a couple of sixes and one four in the over. SRH need to get him early.

End of over 5: RPS 37/1 Five overs gone! Supergiant need 140 runs more from 15 overs.

End of over 4: RPS 24/1 Captain Smith replaces Rahane in the middle, nine off the over.

WICKET! Rahane is OUT! Bipul Sharma gets the breakthrough for SRH

AM Rahane c Kaul b Bipul Sharma 2 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 28.57

End of over 3: RPS 15/0 10 runs off the over. Tripathi looking in good touch, two boundaries from him.

End of over 2: RPS 5/0 Bipul Sharma on attack from the other end, gives away 4 runs off it.

End of over 1: RPS 1/0 Good start by Kumar.

We are ready for the run chase. Rahane and Tripathi in middle for Rising Pune Supergiant.

End of over 20: SRH 176/3 Sunrisers finish off at 176/3, set a target of 177 for Pune. We will be back with the updates once RPS begin the chase. see you on the other side.

End of over 19: SRH 161/3 Two massive sixes off the over for Hyderabad. These last-minute runs are very crucial for them. 1 more over to go.

End of over 18: SRH 146/3 Last two overs of the innings remaining. More biggies needed for Hyderabad, will Henriques strike?

End of over 17: SRH 134/3 Hooda replaces Warner in the middle.

Wicket! David Warner is OUT for 43, Unadkat gets the wicket!

DA Warner b Unadkat 43 (40b 3×4 1×6) SR: 107.50

End of over 16: SRH 122/2 Last 4 overs remaining for SRH, it would be interesting to see what target they set for Pune, they sure have wickets in their hands.

End of over 15: SRH 113/2 SRH slowly getting momentum back in their favour. 16 runs off the over, Pune need more wickets here. Last 5 overs of the innings remaining.

End of over 14: SRH 97/2 12 off the over. Good comeback by Hyderabad. Henriques looking good in the middle.

End of over 13: SRH 85/2 Only 2 runs off the over. Fall of wickets has restrained Hyderabad from going for big strokes. Henriques is the new man in for SRH.

OUT! Christian gets the big big wicket of Williamson. He was looking dangerous, Pune bowlers on a roll athe moment.

KS Williamson lbw b Christian 21 (14b 1×4 1×6) SR: 150.00

End of over 12: SRH 83/1 13 runs off the over for SRH. Williamson looking good in the middle, a lovely boundary and a SIX from him in the over.

End of over 11: SRH 70/1 Just 5 runs off the over. Williamson and Warner will have to score some biggies soon if they want to set up a respectable score here.

End of over 10: SRH 65/1 We are halfway through the first innings. Sunrisers cruising at a slow pace, let’s see how many more runs they conjure up in the last 10 overs.

End of over 9: SRH 57/1 Good over from Tahir, gets the big wicket of Dhawan. Kane Williamson is the new batsman in.

WICKET! Dhawan is OUT! Imran Tahir gets the first wicket, A lot will depend on south African spinner as far as Pune’s bowling is concerned.

S Dhawan c Tripathi b Imran Tahir 30 (29b 5×4 0x6) SR: 103.44

End of over 8: SRH 55/0 Good over from Christian, only two runs off it.

End of over 7: SRH 53/0 Washington on the attack for Pune. Wickets not coming through, Warner and Dhawan not giving any chances.

End of over 6: SRH 45/0 Thakur with the ball. Dhawan smashes him for two fours, 9 runs off the over.

End of over 5: SRH 34/0 five overs gone! Dhawan and Warner going solid, Pune in search of a breakthrough here.

End of over 4: SRH 28/0 A lovely boundary from Dhawan off Sundar’s bowling on the last ball. Steady from Dhawan and Warner.

End of over 3: SRH 20/0 Unadkat continues the attack. Eight runs off the over, a tad expensive from Pune’s point of view.

End of over 2: SRH 12/0 Washington opens the attack from the other end. Gives only five runs off it. Slow start for SRH.

End of over 1: SRH 7/0 David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan in the middle for Hyderabad.

15:30 IST Rising Pune Supergiant elect to bowl first after winning the toss.