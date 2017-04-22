Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Saturday confirmed the return of Welsh winger Gareth Bale in the Madrid squad for Sundays’ El Gran Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welsh wizard was sidelined due to a calf problem he sustained during Madrid’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

As a result he missed out on Madrid’s triumph over the Bavarian giants as they eliminated Carlo Ancelotti’s side 4-2, thanks to emphatic Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals.

For Los Blancos, Bale’s presence will be a huge boost as the 27-year-old was seen returning to training and later Zidane told a pre-match news conference that he is expected to play a part in the EL Classico against Luis Enriques’ Barcelona who are currently 3 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

“Bale will be with us tomorrow,” he said. “Then you will see if he starts or not,” said Zidane in a statement.