FC Barcelona striker Neymar Jr. will be unavailable for Sunday’s ‘El Clasico’ against bitter rivals Real Madrid after Spain’s Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) said on Saturday that it was unable to hear the Catalan club’s bid to allow him to play.

TAD said the team’s appeal arrived after the court’s weekly meeting had already concluded Friday afternoon and that an extraordinary session could not be arranged for Saturday morning because the requirements for such a gathering had not been met.

Barcelona’s appeal, according to the TAD, did not request any precautionary measures that are required for a potential stay of a suspension but merely asked the court to declare the player’s full availability for Sunday’s match against Real Madrid.

The Spanish football federation’s competition committee decided to suspend Neymar for three games – one match for being sent off and two more for taunting a referee after receiving the red card during an April 8 match against Malaga that Barça lost 2-0.

The Brazilian superstar also missed the Catalans’ match against Real Sociedad on April 15.